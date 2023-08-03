Down on the farm: Brett Wisely back in Triple-A; 2 other players released

Brett Wisely of the San Francisco Giants catches a throw against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park on July 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 3-3 with 3.52 ERA, 92 Ks in 71.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Put on full season injured list last week.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Has whiffed 9 in 7.2 IP as he continues comeback from Tommy John surgery.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 5-0 with 4.15 ERA, 58 Ks in 47.2 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick signed with Baltimore last week.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .224 with 8 HR, 40 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-6 with 9.56 ERA, 47 Ks in 37.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .226 with 23 RBI, 26 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 35 Ks, 31.2 IP, 8.81 ERA. Added to development list last week.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .290 with 12 HR, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored. Clubbed a couple homers since our last update.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-2 with 2 saves, 45 Ks, 3.05 ERA in 38.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.55 ERA, 29 Ks in 20 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 1-0 with 5.27 ERA, 16 Ks in 13.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 1-1 with 3.55 ERA, 15 Ks in 12.2 IP.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, Rookie, ACL Athletics, Athletics, Hitting .545 with 3 runs, 2 RBI.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .277 with 43 runs scored, 42 RBI, 15 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-3 with 83 Ks, 3.75 ERA in 69.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 1-3 with 36 Ks, 5.26 ERA in 37.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .216 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, 9 stolen bases.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Came off 60-day injured list on July 18. Is 1-0 with 4 Ks in 3 IP.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hitting .268 with HR, 20 runs, HR, 20 RBI.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released on Monday. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 33 Ks, 10 saves, 0.80 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .261 with 4 HR, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 3.00 ERA, 19 Ks in 15 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 4-7 with 59 Ks, 4.66 ERA in 65.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 5-7 with 4.44 ERA, 58 Ks in 46.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .299 with 21 RBI, 25 runs scored, 5 HR. Optioned back to Triple-A from MLB last week.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .295 with 49 RBI, 31 stolen bases, 48 runs scored.