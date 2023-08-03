Training camp notebook: Big day for Shaquille Quarterman as Jaguars get a camp break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To borrow a phrase from Jaguars linebacker and Oakleaf High graduate Shaquille Quarterman — “the Westside finna go crazy, man!”

Well, maybe not crazy. It was a quiet day around the practice field for almost everyone except Quarterman. The fourth-year guy is in a spot where he needs a big camp. The Jaguars have invested heavily over the last two years in inside linebacker drafting Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma and Ventrell Miller.

That puts Quarterman in a bit of a roster squeeze. Thursday, he made it clear that he is not going to go quietly. Quarterman intercepted two passes during team drills and had perhaps his best day of camp so far. Quarterman will need to keep stacking good days if he is going to beat out some of his young competition and make it on the Jaguars final roster.

After practice wrapped up, most of the team quickly made their way inside the Miller Electric Center. It was hot! As the field cleared off, there were two players still there working, Josh Allen and Yasir Abdullah.

The veteran guided the rookie through drills and pass rush moves for nearly 30 mins. When the pair was done, the field was basically empty. Abdullah is still adjusting to the NFL life and knows there is a lot for him to learn.

“For all the college people in training camp right now, the NFL is way different,” he said. “Everything is so precise.”

The Jaguars drafted Abdullah in the fifth round of the draft and a Day 3 pick is far from guaranteed a roster spot. But when defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said he banged the table for Abdullah because he can be the team’s “fastball,” that shows the Jaguars have a plan for him. Abdullah wasn’t a pitcher but the baseball reference still works.

“I used to play a little shortstop when I was younger,” Abdullah said.

Speed is his best asset on the field and if all goes well, this fastball will be heading towards quarterbacks for the Jaguars.

📓 Notebook 📓

Tyler Shatley did not practice.

Anton Harrison spent most of the team drills working with a coach off to the side. Harrison dealt with shoulder soreness early in the week.

Walker Little spent time working at left guard. This is worth keeping an eye on because once Cam Robinson returns from his suspension, Little could shift inside.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson came up with an interception. This is the second interception of camp for Johnson. Last year, he played primarily on special teams.

Kendrick Pryor and Elijah Cooks both made nice catches in the end zone. The question is how many wide receivers will the Jaguars keep? Four spots are locked up. Pryor has turned heads during camp.

Devin Lloyd has looked good. Lloyd went up high for a pass breakup during team drills. He has a firm grasp of the defense now. Look for Lloyd to take a big jump.

The cornerback battle is really heating up. Buster Brown intercepted a pass during practice. Coaches have pointed out some of the growth Brown has made since last season. Don’t count out the rookies in the race for the roster. Erik Hallett is a name that keeps popping up. Hallett was mentioned as a player that made the most special teams progress since the spring.

