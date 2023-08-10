Down on the farm: Sandalwood’s Malik Barrington still perfect; Suwannee’s Bo Bonds comes off injured list

(Jay Reeves, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - The minor league Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits play a game in Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 4-3 with 3.36 ERA, 94 Ks in 77.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Has whiffed 11 in 8.1 IP as he continues comeback from Tommy John surgery. Has a 1.08 ERA.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 5-0 with 4.17 ERA, 59 Ks in 49.2 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick has not been assigned to an affiliate yet.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Came off 60-day injured list and sent to rookie ball from Dunedin. Has 3 Ks in an inning of work.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .229 with 8 HR, 44 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-6 with 9.00 ERA, 54 Ks in 42 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .226 with 25 RBI, 26 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 35 Ks, 31.2 IP, 8.81 ERA. Added to development list last week.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .279 with 12 HR, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-2 with 2 saves, 48 Ks, 3.12 ERA in 40.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.55 ERA, 29 Ks in 20 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 1-0 with 5.17 ERA, 17 Ks in 15.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 1-1 with 4.85 ERA, 15 Ks in 13 IP.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, Rookie, ACL Athletics, Athletics, Hitting .423 with 6 runs, 5 RBI.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .277 with 48 runs scored, 46 RBI, 17 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-3 with 92 Ks, 3.45 ERA in 75.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 2-3 with 39 Ks, 4.87 ERA in 40.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .254 with 2 HR, 14 RBI, 11 stolen bases.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Came off 60-day injured list on July 18. Is 1-1 with 8 Ks in 7.1 IP.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hitting .278 with HR, 24 runs, HR, 25 RBI.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released late last month. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 37 Ks, 10 saves, 0.96 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .259 with 4 HR, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.26 ERA, 26 Ks in 19 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 5-8 with 66 Ks, 4.52 ERA in 71.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 5-7 with 4.17 ERA, 64 Ks in 49.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .285 with 24 RBI, 29 runs scored, 5 HR. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .296 with 51 RBI, 32 stolen bases, 50 runs scored.