Jaguars rest starters, but backups look sharp on defense early against Lions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The big names of the Jaguars were missing from Saturday’s preseason game against the Lions, leaving things to mainly backups and players battling for roster spots. A look at several takeaways from the first half from Ford Field in Detroit. The Jaguars lead the Lions 12-0 at the break.
First half takeaways
- K’Lavon Chaisson has been a major disappointment since he was the No. 20 pick in the 2020 draft. There’s no denying that the Jaguars need to get something out of Chaisson in what should be his final season in Jacksonville, barring something significant. Chaisson started against the Lions and had two quick pressures on Teddy Bridgewater, and added another in the second quarter. He didn’t record a sack, but Chaisson was disruptive enough to make an impression.
- Chaisson’s rush on the first snap of the game nearly resulted in him getting a sack. Jeremiah Ledbetter wound up taking Bridgewater down for a loss of 9. Chaisson had another big play on third and long that forced Bridgewater out of the pocket again and was almost sacked by Yasir Abdullah.
- Speaking of Ledbetter, he continued his strong camp with a stellar first half. His pressure was evident against Detroit’s backup linemen. Ledbetter forced a Bridgewater fumble that Caleb Johnson recovered and ran back 33 yards. While he’s not projected to start on the line, Ledbetter is playing his way into a significant role as a backup. Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner told News4JAX in early spring that Ledbetter had looked great and was positioned for big things. If starter Foley Fatukasi is out for any length of time with injury, Ledbetter is showing that he’s capable of holding that position down.
- Starters sat this one out on both sides, but Doug Pederson did get two projected starting offensive linemen some work. Cam Robinson started at left tackle. Robinson will miss the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension. Walker Little, who is set to start at left tackle during Robinson’s absence, got the start at left guard. Jacksonville has stressed positional versatility on the line with its situation.
- Seventh-round draft pick Cooper Hodges suffered a leg injury on a field goal in the first quarter. Hodges’ right leg appeared to get caught under another player and he twisted awkwardly and went down. He left the sideline on a cart with a knee brace on. Hodges is a Baker County High School graduate and has become a fan favorite at training camp with his pre-practice rallying cries to fans followed by a cartwheel.
- Rookie running back Tank Bigsby continues to look like an NFL back. His style is a perfect complement to Travis Etienne.
- Second-year cornerback Gregory Junior’s strong start continues. He forced a breakup in the second quarter, then picked off Nate Suffeld late in the half to get Jacksonville the chance for a late score. CJ Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown to Parker Washington to capitalize on that interception.