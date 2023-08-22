Super 10: Where do Trinity Christian, Bradford and others start in 2023 rankings?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, School (Record last year, classification)

1. Trinity Christian (11-1, Class 2M)

Last season: Lost to University Christian in regional final.

This week: vs. White, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors saw their unbeaten mark end with a playoff loss to UC. Those two district rivals will duke it out again for top billing in the region. Trinity has a fleet of playmakers, with QB Colin Hurley (LSU), RB Darnell Rogers, WR Miles Burris, two-way star Kyle Boylston (FAU) and LB Cam Anderson headlining that crew. Trinity will put a greater load on Rogers this season with Treyaun Webb now at the University of Florida.

2. Bradford (12-2, Class 2S)

Last season: Lost to eventual state champ Cocoa in state semifinals.

This week: vs. Baker County, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Jamie Rodgers’ first season in Starke went about as well as possible. That’s been the norm for Rodgers in his coaching stops in Florida. The defense was unbelievable, posting nine shutouts in 14 games and surrendering just 79 points all season. Bradford may be even better this year. So many of the playmakers from last year return, including RB Willie Pollard, QB Jeremiah McKenzie, DE Torin Brazell, LB Chason Clark and the versatile Chalil Cummings.

3. Bartram Trail (12-1, Class 4S)

Last season: District champ. Lost to Gainesville Buchholz in regional semifinals.

This week: at Ponte Vedra.

Notable: The biggest change for Bartram is the head man in charge. For the first time, a coach other than Darrell Sutherland is leading the Bears. Cory Johns inherits one of the most consistent programs in the area, and he’s got an excellent nucleus returning. The offense is fronted by QB and UCF commit Riley Trujillo and RB Laython Biddle.

4. St. Augustine (7-4, Class 3S)

Last season: District champ. Lost to Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee in regional quarterfinals.

This week: at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Too high or too low for the Yellow Jackets? They won their district last year with a sophomore-heavy team. The potential for this team is through the roof. QB Locklan Hewlett has a cast of big time receivers. Trenton Jones and Carl Jenkins Jr. are home runs waiting to happen. RB Devonte Lyons rushed for 1,269 yards and 16 TDs last year. This year’s team, on paper, could be the best since QB Austin Reed took St. Augustine to the state semifinals in 2017.

5. Bolles (9-5, Class 2M)

Last season: Lost to Plantation American Heritage in state semifinals.

This week: vs. St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Last year was a rollercoaster of a season for the Bulldogs. They endured an unusual three-game losing streak and lost to rival Bishop Kenny for the first time in 45 years. But when the season cranked up, Bolles was still Bolles. The Bulldogs cranked things back up to make the state semifinals for the fourth straight year under coach Matt Toblin. They’re strong on defense with DL Garrison Butler (Cincinnati) and LB Trent Carter (Louisville). QB DJ Moore (Coastal Carolina) is back and healthy. And WR Naeem Burroughs will be even better this season than he was as a freshman.

6. Mandarin (5-5, Class 4M)

Last season: Won district. Lost to Sanford Seminole in regional quarterfinals.

This week: vs. Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: A team that went .500 this high in the Super 10? Believe it. Mandarin may be the most talented team in the area. QB Tramell Jones is a Florida State commit. Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench (Alabama) is a nightmare to cover. Offensive lineman Deryc Plazz (Miami) is a mauler. Defensive backs Jon Mitchell and AJ Belgrave-Shorter (both Penn State) and safety Hylton Stubbs lead a secondary that has lethal potential. Can they put it all together for coach Toby Bullock?

7. Raines (9-3, Class 2M)

Last season: Lost to Bolles in regional final.

This week: at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings are one of the most consistent teams around. They haven’t missed the playoffs since 2009, the first year for coach Deran Wiley. He went 6-4 that season, never missed the postseason again, played for three state titles and won two of them. His successor, Donovan Masline, has kept the Raines machine rolling along. Raines has a dominant offensive tackle in Solomon Thomas, a rising star on the defensive line in Jyon Simon and playmakers crisscrossing the lineup. If Raines can get more consistency from its offense, it should once again find itself staring down Bolles late in the playoffs.

8. University Christian (11-2, Class 1M)

Last season: Lost to Clearwater Central Catholic in state semifinals.

This week: vs. Raines, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The post-Orel Gray era begins with a tough Week 1 game against the Vikings. Why do the Christians start this low in the Super 10? Fair question. UC didn’t lose an exorbitant amount to graduation, but it lost some major players like Gray, the All-News4JAX offensive player of the year, and Desirrio Riles. There are still some ballers returning (QB Dwayne Stuckey, WR Jenoa Alford and LB Luke Thomas to name three) but there will be a period of adjustment.

9. Bishop Kenny (8-3, Class 2M)

Last season: Won district. Lost to Orlando Bishop Moore in regional quarterfinals.

This week: vs. First Coast.

Notable: Kenny had a remarkable season in 2022, headlined by its first win over Bolles in a lifetime. Actually, the last one came in 1977. That was the high mark. The Crusaders lost their final two games in blowout fashion. Reason to think that Kenny is positioned for another big year? QB James Resar. The Iowa commit is an excellent passer and a smooth runner, capable of taking over a game.

10. Creekside (9-3, Class 4M)

Last season: Lost to Bartram Trail in regional semifinals.

This week: vs. Palm Beach Central.

Notable: The Knights had their best season last year. Two of their three losses came to rival Bartram Trail, and they had a penchant for turning in some wild performances. RB Nicky Williams is back, as is QB Sean Ashenfelder. The challenge will be on the defensive side of the ball where graduation losses strafed the Knights. This was a tough final position to decide. I have the Knights in just ahead of Baker County, Fletcher and Oakleaf.

On the bubble

Baker County (9-4, Class 2S); Baldwin (9-3, Class 2S); Fleming Island (5-4, Class 4S); Fletcher (8-3, Class 3M); Oakleaf (5-5, Class 4S); Palatka (7-4, Class 2S); Ponte Vedra (5-5, Class 4S); Riverside (5-7, Class 2M); Suwannee (10-3, Class 2S); Tocoi Creek (6-4, Class 4S); White (7-3, Class 2M)

Week 1, Florida

Friday, Aug. 25, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Atlantic Coast at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra

Bishop Snyder at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian at Branford 7:30 p.m.

Clay at Fleming Island 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City at The First Academy

Duval Charter at Christ’s Church

Eagle’s View at Bell Creek Academy

Englewood at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

First Coast at Bishop Kenny

Flagler Palm Coast at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall at St. Joseph

Hollis Christian at Chipley

Impact Christian Academy at Harvest Community

Interlachen at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Nease

Matanzas at South Lake

Menendez at Ridgeview

Middleburg at Hawthorne

Orange Park at Oakleaf

Palm Beach Central at Creekside

Providence at Fernandina Beach

Raines at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Ribault at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Beachside

Umatilla at Palatka

Victory Charter School at Joshua Christian, 6 p.m.

Warner Christian at Hilliard

West Nassau at NFEI

White at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Tampa Catholic

Yulee at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

OFF: Keystone Heights.

Week 2, Georgia

Friday, Aug. 25