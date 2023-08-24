Down on the farm: Sandalwood grad Sean Reid-Foley called up to big leagues

Sandalwood High grad Sean Reid-Foley of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 5-3 with 3.41 ERA, 104 Ks in 89.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Is 0-2 with 4.22 ERA, 15 Ks in 10.2 IP.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 5-1 with 4.53 ERA, 68 Ks in 55.2 IP. Dropped his first game of the season on Aug. 12.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick has not been assigned to an affiliate yet.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 7.71 ERA, 5 Ks in 2.1 IP. Back on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Hitting .234 with 8 HR, 48 RBI and 25 stolen bases. Promoted to Double-A on Wednesday.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 3-6 with 8.80 ERA, 58 Ks in 45 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .227 with 28 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 50 runs scored.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 37 Ks, 32.2 IP, 9.37 ERA. Came off developmental list on Aug. 19.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .286 with 13 HR, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored in the minors this season, but up in the big leagues now.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-2 with 2 saves, 53 Ks, 2.98 ERA in 45.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Rookie, FCL Red Sox, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.06 ERA, 33 Ks in 22.1 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. Sent to rookie ball for injury rehab assignment.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 2-0 with 5.66 ERA, 20 Ks in 20.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 1-1 with 4.40 ERA, 15 Ks in 14.1 IP.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Hitting .309 with 9 runs, 6 RBI.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .280 with 51 runs scored, 50 RBI, 18 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-3 with 108 Ks, 3.30 ERA in 92.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-3 with 42 Ks, 4.84 ERA in 44.2 IP, 6 saves.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .267 with 6 HR, 24 RBI, 13 stolen bases. Has belted four homers in the past two weeks.

P, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hit .288 with HR, 25 runs, HR, 26 RBI. Announced his retirement to end his comeback effort. Had been retired since 2019 before attempting his comeback this year.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released late last month. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 43 Ks, 11 saves, 1.27 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .246 with 4 HR, 34 RBI, 25 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, 3.1 innings of work with 3 Ks, 5.40 ERA.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Got the call back up to the big leagues on Monday. Is 0-1 with 4.09 ERA, 33 Ks in 22 IP in the minors.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 6-8 with 70 Ks, 4.13 ERA in 80.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP. On 7-day injured list.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 6-7 with 4.58 ERA, 73 Ks in 57 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .297 with 27 RBI, 37 runs scored, 5 HR. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Rochester, Triple-A, Nationals, Continued his march to the majors. Called up to Triple-A this week. Hitting .303 with 58 RBI, 39 stolen bases, 59 runs scored.