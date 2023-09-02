High school football ‘23: Week 2 scoreboard, highlights, next week’s schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second week of the high school football season is largely in the books.
There’s a big showdown Saturday with Bradford visiting Baldwin, then Atlantic Coast and Ribault meeting on Tuesday. Hurricane Idalia scrambled the schedule, but Friday went off without a hitch.
What were Friday night’s big takeaways? How about the surge of Mandarin. The Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in the News4JAX Super 6, roared back to top No. 8 Bolles 42-35 in an early candidate for game of the year.
The Bulldogs have been on the wrong end of two classics to start the season. Bolles (0-2) saw St. Augustine erase a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter in Week 1 in a 43-36 loss. For Mandarin and coach Toby Bullock, the start has been about getting tested and delivering.
Tiant Wyche scored the game-winning touchdown with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left to deliver a signature win for the Mustangs. They visit unbeaten Riverside in the Football Friday Game of the Week in Week 3. The Generals (2-0) trounced Parker 33-0 and have yet to allow a point this year.
How the Super 10 fared
1. Trinity Christian (1-1), lost to Plantation American Heritage, 27-14
2. Bartram Trail (2-0), beat Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 55-0
3. St. Augustine (1-0), off, game canceled due to Hurricane Idalia
4. Mandarin (2-0), beat (8) Bolles, 42-35
5. Bradford (1-0), faces Baldwin (1-0) on Saturday
6. Raines (1-0), OFF
7. Bishop Kenny (1-0), off, game postponed due to Hurricane Idalia
8. Bolles (0-2), lost to (4) Mandarin, 42-35
9. Oakleaf (1-0), off, game canceled due to Hurricane Idalia
10. University Christian (1-1), beat Tallahassee North Florida Christian, 48-23
Picks
The first week of predictions was a good one. The second week, eh, not so much. Thus far, I’m 20-9 with a couple games still to be played and some missing scores on a couple others. The worst pick of the week was projecting Paxon for a 20-point win over Wolfson. The Wolfpack rolled 34-0.
Notables
You can’t get a second win without getting a first. And that first victory came in Week 2 for a handful of first-year head coaches. That Wolfson victory was the first for Jermaine Wilson. Jackson’s 35-7 romp over Westside was also a first for Darryl Bartley, an area coaching veteran. West Nassau’s Gunnar Cox also notched his first W with a big border clash victory over Charlton County (22-20).
Speaking of solid wins, how about a 2-0 start for Englewood and first-year coach Kevin Johnson. The former multisport star with the Rams went to Menendez and guided Englewood to a 7-0 win. Speaking of alums doing well at their alma mater, Hilliard’s Daniel Thomas and the Red Flashes went on the road and beat Tampa’s Cambridge Christian, 28-14.
And how about Ponte Vedra going on the road and stunning Florida High in Tallahassee, 23-22. That’s a marquee win for second-year coach Steve Price. The Seminoles were the Class 2A state runner-up a year ago.
Florida scoreboard, Week 2
Friday’s results
- Clay 42, Ridgeview 12
- Crescent City 28, Umatilla 0
- Eagle’s View 22, Harvest Community 0
- Englewood 7, Menendez 0
- Father Lopez 48, Cedar Creek Christian 12
- Gainesville Eastside 35, Keystone Heights 0
- Gainesville Oak Hall 34, Bishop Snyder 13
- Hilliard 28, Cambridge Christian 14
- Jackson 35, Westside 7
- Matanzas 20, Tocoi Creek 14
- Palatka 19, Port Orange Atlantic 14
- Plantation American Heritage 27, Trinity Christian 14
- Ponte Vedra 23, Florida High 22
- Rocky Bayou Christian 41, Joshua Christian 0
- Tallahassee Chiles 31, Fletcher 0
- Titusville 27, Yulee 14
- University Christian 48, Tallahassee North Florida Christian 23
- West Nassau 22, Charlton County 20
- Windermere 41, St. Joseph 0
- Young Kids in Motion (0-0) at American Collegiate (1-0)
- Zarephath Academy (0-1) at Hollis Christian (0-1)
Saturday’s game
- (5) Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Other games
- Baker County (0-1) at Oakleaf (1-0), canceled
- Branford (1-0) at Duval Charter (0-1), canceled
- Christ’s Church (1-0) at Impact Christian (1-0), postponed to Oct. 6
- (7) Bishop Kenny (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20
- Fort White (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1), postponed
- Hamilton County (1-0) at Suwannee (1-0), canceled
- Ribault (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), postponed to Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
- ·St. Augustine (1-0) at St. Pete Gibbs (0-1), canceled
- Stanton (0-1) at NFEI (1-0), canceled
- Union County (1-0) at Columbia (0-1), postponed
OFF: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Christ’s Church, Columbia, Duval Charter, Flagler Palm Coast, Impact Christian, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Raines, St. Augustine, Stanton, Suwannee, Union County.
Georgia scoreboard, Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Winter Park (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), canceled
Friday, Sept. 1
- Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 13
- Pierce County 47, Metter 10
- Ware County 48, Baldwin 20
- West Nassau 22, Charlton County 10
TV coverage
Florida schedule, Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 7
- Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
- University Christian (1-1) vs. Charlton County (0-3), 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
- Atlantic Coast (1-0) at Westside (0-2), 6:30 p.m.
- Beachside (1-1) at Menendez (1-1)
- Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)
- Bolles (0-2) vs. Coffee (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 8 p.m.
- Bradford (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1)
- Clay (1-1) at Orange Park (1-1)
- Columbia (0-1) at DeLand (1-1)
- Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-2)
- Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0)
- Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
- Fernandina Beach (1-1) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
- Fletcher (0-2) at Jackson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
- Fort White (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Harvest Community (0-2) at Christ’s Church Academy (1-0)
- Hollis Christian at St. John Paul II (0-1)
- Impact Christian (1-0) at Eagle’s View (2-0)
- Joshua Christian (0-1) at Warner Christian (0-1)
- Mandarin (2-0) at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
- Matanzas (2-0) at Deltona (0-1)
- Nease (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1)
- NFEI (1-1) at Trinity Christian (1-1)
- Orlando Bishop Moore (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-1)
- Palatka (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2)
- Parker (0-2) at Hawthorne (2-0)
- Paxon (0-2) at Hilliard (1-0)
- Ribault (1-0) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph (0-2) at Halifax Academy (0-0)
- Sandalwood (0-2) at Raines (1-0)
- Suwannee (1-0) at Chiefland (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Tocoi Creek (1-1) at Bishop Kenny (1-0)
- Union County (0-1) at DeFuniak Springs Walton (2-0), 8:30 p.m.
- Wolfson (1-1) at Providence (1-1)
- Young Kids in Motion at Cambridge Christian (1-1)
- Zarephath Academy at Yulee (1-1)
Saturday, Sept. 9
- St. Augustine (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Georgia schedule, Week 4
Friday, Sept. 8
- New Hampstead (2-0) at Camden County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Pierce County (2-0) at Liberty Country (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Ware County (3-0) at Benedictine (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
