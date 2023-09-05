News4JAX Super 10: Bartram Trail, Mandarin rise in rankings entering Week 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (2) Bartram Trail (2-0, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 55-0

This week: vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0)

Notable: The Bears blasted Seabreeze behind a strong ground game led by RB Laython Biddle. The competition jumps up this week when the Buccaneers head to town. Bartram hasn’t seemed to miss a beat under new coach Cory Johns.

2. (4) Mandarin (2-0, Class 4M)

Last week: d. Bolles, 42-35

This week: at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Definitely had some consideration for the Mustangs in the top spot. They’ve beaten Fletcher and Bolles to start the season and have looked excellent in doing so. Now, they’re headed to the Backyard for our Football Friday Game of the Week against an excellent defense in the Generals.

3. (1) Trinity Christian (1-1, Class 2M)

Last week: lost to Plantation American Heritage, 27-14

This week: vs. North Florida Educational (1-1)

Notable: The Conquerors slid from the top spot after a road loss to the Patriots. Not a bad loss for Trinity, which won’t face a more difficult team in the regular season than American Heritage. They have difficult games left against Bolles and UC, but Trinity is certainly capable of having just one loss entering the playoffs.

4. (5) Bradford (2-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Baldwin, 40-6

This week: at Middleburg (0-1)

Notable: The Tornadoes got things back on track with an Idalia-delayed romp over Baldwin. Bradford’s defense logged its 11th shutout in 16 games under coach Jamie Rodgers, with the lone Baldwin touchdown on a special teams play.

5. (3) St. Augustine (1-0, Class 3S)

Last week: Off

This week: at Brunswick (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t follow up their spectacular Week 1 win over Bolles, thanks to a Hurricane Idalia-related cancellation. Next up is a steep test against a Brunswick team coming off its own Idalia cancellation.

6. (6) Raines (1-0, Class 2M)

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Sandalwood (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings had Week 2 as a scheduled bye week so they didn’t have to contend with a postponement or cancellation. They host a reeling Saints team that has struggled on offense to start the season.

7. (7) Bishop Kenny (1-0, Class 2M)

Last week: at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20

This week: vs. Tocoi Creek (1-1)

Notable: Kenny saw its Week 2 game postponed by Idalia and faces a Toros team coming off a surprise loss to Matanzas. Can Tocoi Creek slow down QB James Resar?

8. (10) University Christian (1-1, Class 1M)

Last week: d. Tallahassee North Florida Christian, 49-23

This week: vs. Charlton County (0-3), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Notable: Very good road win for the Christians against nemesis NFC. They’re back on the road this week against another rival, Charlton County, before a week off.

9. (NR) Ponte Vedra (1-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Tallahassee Florida High, 23-22

This week: Off

Notable: Excellent win for coach Steve Price and the Sharks, going on the road to stun the Seminoles. Florida High was the Class 2S state runner-up last year. Hard running by RB Brian Case (110 yards, 2 TDs) and a stellar receiving game by Cole Madson (9 catches, 121 yards) delivered a statement win for the Sharks. They gave No. 1 Bartram Trail everything it could handle in a 20-17 Week 1 loss.

10. (9) Oakleaf (1-0, Class 4S)

Last week: Off

This week: Off

Notable: The Knights have had the misfortune of last week’s opponent, Baker County, not getting a Hurricane Idalia-postponed game back on the books, followed by their natural bye this week.

Dropped out

Bolles (0-2, Class 2M)

On the bubble

Baker County (0-1, Class 2S); Baldwin (1-1, Class 2S); Bolles (0-2, Class 2M); Creekside (1-1, Class 4M); Fleming Island (2-0, Class 4S); Palatka (2-0, Class 2S); Riverside (2-0, Class 2M); Suwannee (2-0, Class 2S); Union County (1-0, Class 1A); White (1-1, Class 2M); Yulee (1-1, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 7

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-1) vs. Charlton County (0-3), 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Atlantic Coast (1-0) at Westside (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Beachside (1-1) at Menendez (1-1)

Bishop Snyder (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-2)

Bolles (0-2) vs. Coffee (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 8 p.m.

Bradford (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1)

Clay (1-1) at Orange Park (1-1)

Columbia (0-1) at DeLand (1-1)

Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (0-2)

Daytona Beach Mainland (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0)

Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (1-1) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (0-2) at Jackson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Christ’s Church Academy (1-0)

Hollis Christian (0-2) at St. John Paul II (0-1)

Impact Christian (1-0) at Eagle’s View (2-0)

Joshua Christian (0-1) at Warner Christian (0-1)

Mandarin (2-0) at Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (2-0) at Deltona (0-1)

Nease (1-1) at Ridge Community (1-1)

NFEI (1-1) at Trinity Christian (1-1)

Orlando Bishop Moore (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-1)

Palatka (2-0) at Santa Fe (0-2)

Parker (0-2) at Hawthorne (2-0)

Paxon (0-2) at Hilliard (1-0)

Ribault (1-0) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph (0-2) at Halifax Academy (0-0)

Sandalwood (0-2) at Raines (1-0)

Suwannee (1-0) at Chiefland (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (1-1) at Bishop Kenny (1-0)

Union County (0-1) at DeFuniak Springs Walton (2-0), 8:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-1) at Providence (1-1)

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at Cambridge Christian (1-1)

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 9

St. Augustine (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Duval Charter, Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

Georgia schedule, Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 7

Charlton County (0-3)vs. University Christian (1-1), 4 p.m.

Baker County (0-1) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

New Hampstead (2-0) at Camden County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County (2-0) at Liberty Country (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ware County (3-0) at Benedictine (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9