News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Trinity Christian surges into top spot in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 5 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (2) Trinity Christian (6-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Doral Academy, Episcopal, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra.

Notable: The Conquerors played well at the Nike Tournament of Champions, dropping matches against Fort Pierce Central and Lourdes Academy in the Premier bracket. Two-time All-News4JAX selection Amaria King (121 kills, 44% kill percentage) remains in the conversation as the area’s best player. Ali Haney (52 kills) and Avery Haney (51 kills) provide more offense for the Conquerors. They’re back in action Thursday night against an always challenging Providence team.

2. (1) Bishop Kenny (5-4, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra, Providence.

Notable: The Crusaders went 1-2 in pool play at the Nike Tournament of Champions, beating Lake Brantley and dropping matches to Gainesville and Venice in the national bracket. They followed with losses to Trinity Catholic and Kings Academy. Kenny had wins over Lake Brantley and North Allegheny. They returned to town with a win over Nease on Tuesday. Up next is rival Bolles on Thursday night. All in all, a good experience for the Crusaders, who typically schedule tough and then reap the rewards come playoff time.

3. (4) Mandarin (3-0, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Atlantic Coast, Beachside.

Notable: Paola S. Avilés Morales had 10 kills in the Mustangs’ lone match of the week, a 3-1 win over previous No. 5 Beachside. Erin Dailey and Macy DuBois have 43 digs apiece. The Mustangs have a big showdown with Bartram Trail on Thursday night. Gave consideration to keeping Mandarin at No. 4, but its win over a Super 6 team gives it the nod over Ponte Vedra.

4. (3) Ponte Vedra (0-2, Class 6A)

Quality wins: None.

Notable: The Sharks haven’t played since an Aug. 24 loss to Trinity Christian. They’re scheduled to be back in action Tuesday against Gainesville. As mentioned last week, the Sharks had been unbetable in five-set matches for nearly seven full years against area teams until losses to Bishop Kenny and Trinity.

5. (6) Fleming Island (5-1, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Christ’s Church, Creekside.

Notable: The Golden Eagles went 2-0 since our last Super 6, beating Bishop Snyder and Bradford. The lone loss came is to a powerful Gainesville Buchholz. They’ve got a three-match stretch of Clay, Fletcher and Middleburg over the next week. Rauly Eason hit a career milestone since our last Super 6, racking up career kill No. 500 in a win over Bradford. She’s got 56 on the season followed by Savannah Jackson with 38.

Rauly Eason with career #500th Kill! Awesome milestone Rauly! We are proud of you!!!! #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/aE2Ns0sTSw — FI Eagle Athletics (@FIEagleSports) August 31, 2023

6. (5) Beachside (3-1, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal.

Notable: The Barracudas saw their unbeaten start end with a loss to Mandarin. Adriana Jeanpierre (47 kills), Laney Lipovetsky (33 kills) and Erica Duffy (25 kills) have led Beachside this season. I did consider moving Ridgeview in this week, but kept the Barracudas in.

Others

Bolles (3-1, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (3-1, Class 2A); Creekside (3-1, Class 7A); Episcopal (2-3, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (2-1, Class 4A); Fletcher (2-1, Class 6A); Harvest Community (8-2, Class 2A); Menendez (4-1, Class 5A); Middleburg (5-3, Class 5A); Providence (2-3, Class 3A); Ridgeview (2-0, Class 5A); St. Augustine (2-1, Class 5A); Yulee (2-0, Class 4A).