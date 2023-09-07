Down on the farm: Trinity product Austin Martin stays hot in Triple-A

(Jay Reeves, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Double-A, Birmingham, White Sox, Is 6-4 with 3.13 ERA, 116 Ks in 100.2 IP. Called up to Double-A last week.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP. Is on full season injured list.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Class-A, Bradenton, Pirates, Is 0-2 with 3.06 ERA, 28 Ks in 17.2 IP.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 6-1 with 4.29 ERA, 78 Ks in 63 IP.

P, Jackson Baumeister, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Orioles, Recent draft pick has not been assigned to an affiliate yet.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Is 0-1 with 10.80 ERA, 8 Ks in 3.1 IP. Activated from 60-day injured list Wednesday.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Hitting .247 with 9 HR, 53 runs, 52 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 5-6 with 7.97 ERA, 64 Ks in 49.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .228 with 34 RBI, 28 stolen bases, 52 runs scored. On 7-day injured list.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 39 Ks, 39 IP, 8.77 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, El Paso, Padres, Hitting .286 with 13 HR, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored in the minors this season, but up in the big leagues now.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 5-2 with 4 saves, 62 Ks, 2.63 ERA in 51.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Is 0-0 with 8.06 ERA, 33 Ks in 22.1 IP this season between Reds and Red Sox affiliates. Sent to Class A for injury rehab assignment.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 2-0 with 4.73 ERA, 26 Ks in 26.2 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Class-A, Jupiter, Marlins, Is 2-1 with 4.00 ERA, 21 Ks in 18 IP. Released on Aug. 25.

IF, Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Hitting .282 with 15 runs, 12 RBI, 3 stolen bases.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .265 with 54 runs scored, 58 RBI, 19 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 5-5 with 121 Ks, 3.44 ERA in 102 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-3 with 47 Ks, 4.62 ERA in 50.2 IP, 7 saves.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Released June 28. Career .245 hitter with 31 homers.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, St. Paul, Twins, Hitting .268 with 7 HR, 32 runs, 25 RBI, 17 stolen bases. Continues his impressive second half of the season. Hit .329 in August with 4 of his 7 homers that month.

P, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA.

IF, Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Triple-A, Salt Lake, Angels, Hit .288 with HR, 25 runs, HR, 26 RBI. Announced his retirement to end his comeback effort. Had been retired since 2019 before attempting his comeback this year.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Released late last month. Career .209 hitter in the minors with 15 HR, 72 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Double-A, Richmond, Giants, Is 2-2 with 46 Ks, 13 saves, 1.32 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .235 with 5 HR, 35 RBI, 28 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, 4.2 innings of work with 5 Ks, 3.86 ERA on injury rehab assignment.

P, Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Is 0-1 with 4.09 ERA, 33 Ks in 22 IP in the minors, but back in the big leagues.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 7-8 with 78 Ks, 4.07 ERA in 90.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .229 with 16 HR, 35 runs scored, 41 RBI. Back up in big leagues with Mets.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Released on July 28. Career .240 hitter with 21 stolen bases, 30 homers, 140 runs scored, 163 RBI.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 6-7 with 4.41 ERA, 86 Ks in 63.1 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .295 with 28 RBI, 38 runs scored, 5 HR. Has spent a good portion of the season in the majors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Rochester, Triple-A, Nationals, Hitting .305 with 58 RBI, 39 stolen bases, 60 runs scored in the minors before MLB call-up last week.