News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will romp in opener against Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville opens its season on Sunday at Indianapolis at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

Last season’s record: 9-10

My favorite quote of the week came from Roy Robertson-Harris, who said “We got to stop the run so we can have fun.” It’s not just because it rhymes even though that is a big part it is because that’s the key to winning make Anthony Richardson throw the ball. Gators fans saw it last year that Richardson can be like a lighter that is empty — it will spark but can’t stay lit. This is the kind of game the “old Jaguars” would lose. Richardson would look like the next great QB. But this isn’t the same ol’ Jaguars. This one should be over quickly. I’ll even give you some stat projections (Trevor Lawrence 2 TDs, Calvin Ridley 70 yards, Travis Etienne 90 yards rushing, Andre Cisco INT, Travon Walker a sack). If I hit all of those stats, I’ll be handing out lottery numbers next week. — Jaguars 35, Colts 12

Justin Barney

Last season’s record: 5-14

Last year was a rebuilding year for me in predictions. I finished last by a healthy margin among our sports staff. Jacksonville was all over the place last year before its miraculous second-half run resulted in an unexpected trip to the AFC divisional playoffs. Things will be more stable and more predictable this year. Trevor Lawrence is a rising star and in line for a contract that could rival the cost of a new stadium. Maybe the city could raise its millage rate to help pay for that Lawrence deal. This week, I want to see something out of Josh Allen and Travon Walker, and see those two make it a difficult opener for Anthony Richardson. — Jaguars 35, Colts 17

Alessandra Pontbriand

Last season’s record: N/A

I think the Jaguars will start the season 1-0 on Sunday beating the Colts. There seems to be way too much hype and excitement around the offense. With all of the weapons on offense, Trevor Lawrence can pass it or hand it off with little drop off. I think a few Jags will find the end zone. Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will be playing in his first NFL game. I think the Jaguars defense will give him problems that force issues with the Colts offense. On top of that, Indy has a rookie head coach and a first-year offense. There will probably be some growing pains for the Colts that the team won’t realize until this game. — Jaguars 28, Colts 10