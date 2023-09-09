Football Friday recruit spotlight: Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are many college prospects on the Mandarin Mustangs football team. One of them: wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is only a junior, but he is already one of the best players to ever wear the orange and green.

“I’m not going to say he’s the best receiver I’ve ever had because DeMario Douglas is the best football player I’ve ever had,” Mandarin football head coach Toby Bullock said. “As far as pure natural catcher, being able to control his body, manipulate his body for the catch, those type of things he’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

“I love coach Bullock,” Ffrench said. “Really one of the reasons why I really came here. To hear that from him, it’s a blessing.”

Ffrench already has a national spotlight. He’s only played two full high school football seasons. Ffrench is a five star recruit and the 12th best player in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. But Ffrench had to practice to be one of the best in the nation. He learned from his older brothers who were wide receivers and defensive backs.

“You know I have brothers. They always stayed on me,” Ffrench said. “It’s always been like that all the way up. I grew up in it.”

The Alabama commit gets his inspiration from one of the best Crimson Tide receivers ever who is also just a quick drive down the road.

“There are a lot of great receivers out there, but definitely model my game as a Calvin Ridley.”

In two games this season, Ffrench has found the end zone twice. As well as cumulating nine receptions for 185 yards. He averages 92.5 yards per game, which leads the team and is two times more than the next receiver.

Ffrench is arguably one of the best players on the team, but he competes against other top recruits every day in practice which makes an even more competitive atmosphere.

“We all good players,” Ffrench said. “So we all just compete every day going against the best of each other.”