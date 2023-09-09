Neymar breaks Pele's Brazil goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Brazil's Neymar kisses the ball before failing a penalty kick during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Bolivia at Mangueirao stadium in Belem, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

SAO PAULO – Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring record with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém.

It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win, with the last goal of the game also being scored by Neymar during injury time.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.

Neymar's second goal in the match came in similar fashion near the final whistle, with another low cross by Raphinha.

Brazil’s soccer confederation considers Pelé as its top goal scorer in history with 95 goals in 114 matches. FIFA does not count goals the three-time World Cup winner had at national team friendlies against clubs.

“78 times Neymar,” the Brazilian soccer body said on Twitter after Neymar’s record-breaking goal. “Neymar scores the fifth for the Selecao,” it said after the striker's second goal against Bolivia.

Neymar’s most-recent match for Brazil before the victory over Bolivia was the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. He left Qatar with doubts about his future in the national team and did not play the Selecao’s first three games this year.

