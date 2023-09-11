Teal the Show+: A huge win over the Colts and a big week ahead for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars surged back in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts 31-21 in the regular season opener on Sunday. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look back at an important win and look ahead to a big weekend in Jacksonville in Teal the Show+.
Teal the Show+ is streamed on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.
