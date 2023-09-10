Jaguars lead Colts at halftime in season opener

Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a touchdown against Darrell Baker Jr. #39 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, F.a – The Jaguars lead the Colts at halftime of their season opener.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones to put the Jaguars up 14-7 at halftime in Indianapolis. Lawrence tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Ridley, then lofted a beautiful 18-yard strike to Jones for a 14-7 lead. Jones’ touchdown grab was a thing of beauty.

The Jaguars haven’t won a game in Indianapolis since 2017.