Jaguars lead Colts at halftime in season opener

JACKSONVILLE, F.a – The Jaguars lead the Colts at halftime of their season opener.
Trevor Lawrence has thrown touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones to put the Jaguars up 14-7 at halftime in Indianapolis. Lawrence tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Ridley, then lofted a beautiful 18-yard strike to Jones for a 14-7 lead. Jones’ touchdown grab was a thing of beauty.
The Jaguars haven’t won a game in Indianapolis since 2017.
.@zayjones11, you are ridiculous.#JAXvsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/eePLUsgNw0— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 10, 2023