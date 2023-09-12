News4JAX Super 10: Plenty of changes in rankings, including a new No. 1 team in Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (2) Mandarin (3-0, Class 4M)

Last week: d. Riverside, 50-20.

This week: vs. Atlantic Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Mustangs have answered questions each week and done it with authority. They dropped half a hundred on a Riverside defense that entered having not allowed a point all season.

2. (5) St. Augustine (2-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Brunswick, 45-35.

This week: vs. Menendez (1-2).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets make the big jump of the week after ending a 23-game regular season winning streak of Brunswick. The offensive machine (QB Locklan Hewlett, WRs Carl Jenkins Jr., Myles Simmons and Trenton Jones, and RB Devonte Lyons) have been impossible to slow down.

3. (1) Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to Daytona Beach Mainland, 28-24.

This week: OFF.

Notable: The Bears lost for the first time in 13 regular season games to a powerful Buccaneers team. They’re back in action next week in a heavyweight showdown against St. Augustine, a team it has won four straight against after 19 consecutive losses.

4. (3) Trinity Christian (2-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. North Florida Educational, 43-0.

This week: at Bolles (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors handled business against NFEI as expected. Next up is rival Bolles, who it is 4-3 against on the field (3-4 with a forfeit) since resuming the rivalry in 2017.

5. (4) Bradford (3-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Middleburg, 32-7.

This week: vs. Gainesville Eastside (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes finally allowed a touchdown, but there’s nothing to be concerned about. Bradford has championship-level expectations and the talent to get there.

6. (6) Raines (2-0, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 26-7.

This week: at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-0)

Notable: The Vikings thumped Sandalwood last week, but the road gets steep quickly. Raines travels to a Mainland team that is coming off a win over previous No. 1 Bartram.

7. (7) Bishop Kenny (2-0, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Tocoi Creek, 23-20.

This week: at Orlando Bishop Moore (0-3)

Notable: Kenny got all it could handle last week from the Toros before pulling away. This week’s game is a rematch of the playoff opener last year, with the Hornets clubbing Kenny 28-7.

8. (8) University Christian (2-1, Class 1M)

Last week: d. Charlton County, 40-13.

This week: OFF.

Notable: UC drummed Peach State rival Charlton for just the second time in program history. The Christians are off this week before a long road trip to Key West on Sept. 22.

9. (9) Ponte Vedra (1-1, Class 4S)

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Middleburg (0-2).

Notable: The Sharks are back in action following a bye week. They’re positioned well for an easy couple weeks before a district showdown at Flagler Palm Coast on Sept. 29.

10. (10) Oakleaf (1-0, Class 4S)

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (2-0).

Notable: The Knights have had back-to-back off weeks, but they’re back in action this week with a major district showdown against Clay County rival Fleming Island.

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (3-0, Class 4M); Baker County (0-2, Class 2S); Baldwin (2-1, Class 2S); Bolles (0-3, Class 2M); Creekside (1-2, Class 4M); Flagler Palm Coast (2-0, Class 4S); Fleming Island (2-0, Class 4S); Palatka (3-0, Class 2S); Riverside (2-1, Class 2M); Suwannee (2-0, Class 2S); Union County (1-1, Class 1A); White (2-1, Class 2M); Yulee (2-1, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 4

Friday, Sept. 15

Atlantic Coast (3-0) at (1) Mandarin (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Baker County (0-2) at Baldwin (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (0-2) at Keystone Heights (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Belleview (0-2) at Palatka (3-0)

(7) Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Orlando Bishop Moore (0-3)

Christ’s Church (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Columbia (0-2) at Madison County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Creekside (1-2) at Gainesville Buchholz (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian (1-2)

Eagle’s View (2-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)

Episcopal (1-1) at West Nassau (1-2)

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at Matanzas (2-0)

Fleming Island (2-0) at (10) Oakleaf (1-0)

Gainesville Eastside (2-1) at (5) Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (0-3) at Clay (2-1)

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-0) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (1-1) at Fort White (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (1-1) at Branford (1-0)

Interlachen (0-3) at Fernandina Beach (1-2)

Jackson (1-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0)

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Zarephath Academy (1-2)

Menendez (1-2) at (2) St. Augustine (2-0)

Middleburg (0-2) at (9) Ponte Vedra (1-1)

Nease (1-2) at Fletcher (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-2) at Providence (2-1)

Orange Park (1-2) at Melbourne (0-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-3) at Impact Christian (2-0)

Parker (0-3) at White (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Paxon (1-2) at Stanton (0-2), 6:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week

Quincy Munroe (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Raines (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-0)

Riverside (2-1) at First Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Sebastian River (2-1) at Beachside (2-1)

Tocoi Creek (1-2) at Eustis (2-1)

(3) Trinity Christian (2-1) at Bolles (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-3) vs. Ribault (2-1), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at West Oaks (0-2)

OFF: Bartram Trail, Cedar Creek Christian, Englewood, Harvest Community, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, University Christian, Wolfson, Yulee.

Georgia schedule, Week 5

Friday, Sept. 15

Charlton County (0-4) at Pierce County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Savannah Islands (0-4) at Brunswick (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Somerset Academy (2-0) Camden County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Glynn Academy, Ware County.