News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Fleming Island moves up, Middleburg moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 12 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (8-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Doral Academy, Episcopal, Harvest, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Providence.

Notable: The Conquerors have won four straight since a 2-1 loss to Miami’s Lourdes Academy in the Nike Tournament of Champions. They swept a solid Providence team and did the same to quality Harvest Community. Amaria King, Ali Haney and Avery Haney remain the bangers at the net. King is at 140 kills through 10 matches. From a competition standpoint, a Monday match against Creekside is the next big challenge for the Conquerors.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (6-4, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Bolles, Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra, Providence.

Notable: Just one match since our last Super 6, a sweep of Bolles in what is the area’s best rivalry. There’s a clash against Ponte Vedra up next on Thursday followed by a major showdown against Tallahassee Chiles (8-0) on Saturday in a match that should rival a late-round playoff. Claudia Stockard (64 kills), Olivia Ryno (56 kills, 46% kill percentage) and Sofia Muino (48 kills) power the attack. Elizabeth Austin and Cat Haen (combined 267 assists) and Mallory Swain (159 digs) make things flow smoothly on offense and defense for Kenny.

3. (3) Mandarin (5-0, Class 7A)

Quality wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Beachside.

Notable: The Mustangs have two solid wins since our last update, a 3-2 slugfest over Bartram Trail and a win over rival Sandalwood. They’re back in action Thursday against Wolfson and again Friday and Saturday at the JJVA River City Classic presented by Wawa. Paola S. Avilés Morales continues to lead Mandarin at the net, with Kyla Hollis and Rayna Joquin following. Erin Dailey and Macy DuBois lead the defense with setters Paige Wind and Madison Cady handing out just about every assist.

4. (5) Fleming Island (7-1, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Christ’s Church, Creekside, Fletcher

Notable: The Golden Eagles went 2-0 since our last Super 6, sweeping Clay and Fletcher. They’ve got Middleburg on Thursday in what will be a big time night in Clay County. Middleburg is honoring longtime coach Carrie Prewitt by naming the gym after the recently retired coaching icon. Then, it’s a Tuesday showdown at No. 2 Bishop Kenny. Rauly Eason has 77 kills this season, followed by Savannah Jackson with 56 and Samantha Rupert with 52. Eason has been a menace at the net, with a 58.3% kill percentage and 29 blocks. Bailey Montgomery (103 digs) and Hazel Williams (159 assists) are also big time players for Fleming.

5. (4) Ponte Vedra (1-2, Class 6A)

Quality win: Gainesville.

Notable: The Sharks went 21 days between matches, edging Gainesville 3-2 on Tuesday night. They’ve got Bishop Kenny at home Thursday, followed by a clash against Tallahassee Chiles on Saturday and Bolles on Monday. That’s a difficult stretch for the Sharks.

T6. (6) Beachside (5-1, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Episcopal, Sandalwood.

Notable: The Barracudas had a pair of sweeps since our last Super 6, topping Tocoi Creek and then notching a high quality W over Creekside. Up next are Flagler Palm Coast and Nease. Adriana Jeanpierre (68 kills), Laney Lipovetsky (41 kills) and Erica Duffy (38 kills) lead Beachside at the net. Macey Williams (112 digs) and Duffy (85 assists) are the leaders in those categories.

T6. (NR) Middleburg (7-3, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Fort Myers Canterbury, Fort Pierce Central, Orange Park, Providence, Spruce Creek.

Notable: The Broncos make their Super 6 debut this season. Their losses have been to excellent programs and in tournaments (Doral Academy, Jensen Beach and Trinity Christian). They’ve got Fleming Island at home Thursday night, a major Clay County clash. Next week includes a showdown against Ponte Vedra. Brooke Forkum (112 kills, 41% kill percentage) and Connor Rahn (100 kills) lead an excellent Middleburg attack.

Others

Baker County (5-0, Class 4A); Bolles (4-2, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (4-2, Class 2A); Creekside (5-2, Class 7A); Episcopal (5-7, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (3-3, Class 4A); Fletcher (3-2, Class 6A); Harvest Community (9-3, Class 2A); Nease (3-3, Class 6A); Providence (4-4, Class 3A); Ridgeview (3-0, Class 5A); St. Augustine (3-2, Class 5A); Yulee (3-1, Class 4A).