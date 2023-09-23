High school football ‘23: Friday night scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re past the halfway point of the high school football season. Week 5 delivered a handful of special performances, none bigger than the one at St. Augustine High.

The Yellow Jackets returned to their spot atop the St. Johns County football landscape with another win in a series filled with memorable games.

Logan Wandzilak booted a 38-yard field goal with 33 seconds to play, and the St. Augustine defense held Bartram on its final drive to beat the Bears 34-31 in the Football Friday Game of the Week.

St. Augustine (4-0) won its first 19 games against the Bears (2-2) but had lost the last five. The Bears were trying to stretch that streak to six, tying things at 31-all with 2:06 to play on a touchdown run by Laython Biddle.

Dylan Cook, making his second straight start for injured quarterback Locklan Hewlett, threw three touchdown passes for St. Augustine.

“A lot of self-inflicted wounds. And they’re a great team. Obviously really proud of our kids, really proud,” said St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock. “of what I do think it was a great high school football game between two really good St. Johns County football teams.”

No. 1 goes down

Mandarin jumped out to a 16-0 lead but couldn’t hold off host Creekside in a 23-22 loss. Sean Ashenfelder tossed an 8-yard touchdown to Eros Taufer with 25 seconds left to seal the win.

⁦@Creekside_fb⁩ winning td w 25 secs left - Eros Taufer 8 yds from ⁦@AshenfelderSean⁩ - to beat ⁦@Mandarin_HS_FB⁩ 23-22 pic.twitter.com/vhyeQpmdvq — Ward Clayton (@WardClayton) September 23, 2023

Tramell Jones had a pair of touchdown passes for the Mustangs (4-1), one to Tiant Wyche and the other to Ethan Sherman. But Creekside roared back behind the strong running of Harrison Garrido, getting two scoring runs late in the second half to get back into the game. Cooper Maurer booted a field goal with just 2 second left in the half to cap a 17-0 run by the Knights. Ten of those points were set up by turnovers.

City champs

Jayden Ellis scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, running in from the 12 to lead Glynn Academy to a 22-15 win over rival Brunswick to win the City Championship on Friday night. Ellis’ winner was spectacular, and, a bit lucky. He took off on the run, dropped the ball at the 8 and got a good bounce right back up in his hands to finish the touchdown.

Brunswick was in control of the game, going in front 15-0 in the second half before the Red Terrors surged back. Ellis plowed into the end zone midway through the third quarter to get within 15-7. A Mike Torello rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion knotted things up.

Waseem Murray had a rushing touchdown for Brunswick, and J.R. Elkins fired a touchdown pass to Heze Kent in the first half for the Pirates (2-2). The Red Terrors snapped a three-game losing streak to Brunswick. Glynn is now 38-40-2 all-time against its county rival, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Welcome to the playoffs, Riverside

Buoyed by a huge game from two-way star Myles Kendrick, the Generals beat White 32-20 to win the District 3-2M title. For a team that was belted 34-0 by the Commanders a season ago before heating up in the second half, Riverside has been far more consistent this season. Kennvontae Sharrow and Shermon Davis combined for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Generals (4-1). Kendrick caught a touchdown and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown for Riverside.

How the Super 10 fared

1. Mandarin (4-1), lost to Creekside, 23-22.

2. St. Augustine (4-0), beat (3) Bartram Trail, 34-31.

3. Bartram Trail (2-2), lost to (2) St. Augustine, 34-31.

4. Bradford (4-0), OFF.

5. Trinity Christian (3-2), beat Columbia, 27-13.

6. Oakleaf (2-1), lost to (10) Bolles, 44-28.

7. Ponte Vedra (3-1), beat Menendez, 32-12.

8. Raines (3-1), beat Ocala Trinity Catholic, 27-26.

9. University Christian (3-1), beat Key West 41-13.

10. Bolles (2-3), beat (6) Oakleaf, 44-28.

Week 5 results, Florida

Week 6 results, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 22

Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast 7

Glynn Academy 22, Brunswick 15, OT*

Pierce County 56, Brantley County 6*

OFF: Charlton County.

Week 6 schedule, Florida

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4)

Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Cedar Creek Christian at Harvest Community (1-3)

Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1)

Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0)

Episcopal (3-1) at Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Hilliard (2-2) at Christ’s Church

Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3)

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0)

Matanzas (3-1) at St. Augustine (4-0)

Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4)

Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)

Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2)

Providence at University Christian (3-1)

Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Rockledge (3-2) at Trinity Christian (3-2)

Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (site TBA)

Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3)

Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1)

Yulee (2-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 29