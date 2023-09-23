What you need to know about the Jaguars-Texans game in Week 3

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday in Week 3. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

The tickets and parking

Tickets for Sunday’s game aren’t nearly as in demand as last week’s against the Chiefs. There are tickets available for as little as $30 through Ticketmaster. Parking lots open at 9 a.m. And remember, parking is all digital this season.

Bring a water!

Temperatures were a problem last week. The Jaguars allow fans to bring in one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water per person. Refillable bottled water stations can be found at all water fountains throughout the stadium. There are JTA cooling buses at Ramps 1 and 4 with water coolers nearby, too.

Jaguars coverage

The records

The Jaguars are 1-1 after losing to Chiefs in Week 2. The Texans are 0-2 after a 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Jaguars are between 8.5- and 9.5-point favorites over Houston. The over/under is 43.5 or 44.5.

Injuries to note

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson and receiver Zay Jones are out. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi were back in action Thursday, although Fatukasi is questionable. Edge Josh Allen and safety Andrew Wingard are both battling shoulder injuries and listed as questionable. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) and safety Jalen Pitre (chest) are the biggest absences for the Texans.