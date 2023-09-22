News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will bounce back strong against Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville faces the Texans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 1-1.

This one is easy. Jaguars by two scores. Enough said. C.J. Stroud is going to be really good, but the Texans aren’t there yet. The Jaguars offense gets back on the right track on Sunday and win big. — Jaguars 30, Texans 17.

Justin Barney

This season: 2-0.

The Jaguars were awful on offense last week against the Chiefs. Shades of the Texans game last year. There’s no denying how poorly Jacksonville has fared in its rivalry against Houston (14-28). Even years when it has had the more talented team, it managed to find ways to lose against the Texans. I don’t think that will be the case this year. The Jaguars are going to be irked coming off that pathetic showing against Kansas City. And I think that’s the difference here. — Jaguars 30, Texans 13.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 1-1.

I am still confident the Jaguars can pull out a victory Sunday. I think the defense will show up once again and force another rookie quarterback into trouble. If the Jaguars defense forces three turnovers against the Texans, it will be for the third game in a row, which will be the team’s longest streak of three takeaways in franchise history. I think the Jaguars offense is pissed off, which is good because they should be. I think this is the game that the offense can get momentum and hopefully we’ll see explosive plays that lead to touchdowns and a fun game to watch for fans. — Jaguars 27, Chiefs 7.