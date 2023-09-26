News4JAX Super 10: St. Augustine makes move to top spot after win over Bartram Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (2) St. Augustine (4-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Bartram Trail, 34-31.

This week: vs. Matanzas (3-1).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets become the fourth different No. 1 team this season, joining Mandarin, Bartram Trail and Trinity Christian. They ended a five-game losing streak to Bartram last week behind another strong performance from backup QB Dylan Cook.

2. (4) Bradford (4-0, Class 2S)

Last week: OFF.

This week: vs. Keystone Heights (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes started the season at No. 2 and they’re right back here at the midway point. They’ve allowed just 14 points defensively this season behind a bevy of hard-hitting defensive stars. A win in their District 6-2S opener on Friday puts them in a district title showdown against Palatka on Oct. 27.

3. (1) Mandarin (4-1, Class 4M)

Last week: lost to Creekside, 23-22.

This week: at Lake Mary (4-0)

Notable: The Mustangs lost their third straight game to Creekside last week, with turnovers a big reason for that. This is another big time test for Mandarin. The unbeaten Rams are a team that the Mustangs could see again very early in the state playoffs.

4. (3) Bartram Trail (2-2 Class 4S)

Last week: lost to St. Augustine, 34-31.

This week: at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bears lost for the first time in six years to the rival Yellow Jackets and are on a rare two-game losing streak entering their District 3-4S opener against a Fleming team also on a two-game slide. This district is the area’s most challenging.

5. (10) Bolles (2-3, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 44-28.

This week: vs. Episcopal (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs have won back-to-back games over Super 10 teams, edging Trinity Christian in Week 4 and then drilling Oakleaf in Week 5. Their losses are to Mandarin, St. Augustine and Coffee, Ga. Episcopal this week is their district opener, launching a second half of the season that should feature its share of running clock games.

6. (5) Trinity Christian (3-2, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Columbia, 27-13.

This week: vs. Rockledge (3-2).

Notable: The Conquerors handled Columbia to win their fourth straight game in the series. For Trinity, the second half is about cleaning things up for a state playoff run. The Rock should provide a solid test on Friday night.

7. (7) Ponte Vedra (3-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Menendez, 32-12.

This week: at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2).

Notable: The Sharks have won three straight after a Week 1 loss to Bartram Trail. They open District 4-4S play against the Bulldogs this week, a game that will likely determine the district champ.

8. (8) Raines (3-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Ocala Trinity Catholic, 27-26.

This week: at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings bounced back from a shellacking at the hands of Mainland with a razor-thin win over the Celtics. They’ve got a tough one this week against a Generals team that is putting things together and won a district title last week.

9. (9) University Christian (2-1, Class 1M)

Last week: d. Key West, 41-17.

This week: vs. Providence (4-1).

Notable: Long road trip for an easy win. Now, it’s back home and into district play against a Stallions team that is in a groove and rolling after four straight wins.

10. (6) Oakleaf (2-1, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to Bolles, 44-28.

This week: at Creekside (2-3).

Notable: The Knights couldn’t stay with a tough Bolles team in Week 5. They get the nod this week in the Super 10 over Creekside and Riverside. This is a district game and a huge one for Oakleaf. A win keeps it in contention for a district title, with games against Bartram and Gainesville Buchholz still on deck.

On the bubble

Baldwin (3-2, Class 2S); Clay (4-1, Class 3S); Creekside (2-3, Class 4M); Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, Class 4S); Fleming Island (2-2, Class 4S); Palatka (4-0, Class 2S); Riverside (4-1, Class 2M); Suwannee (4-0, Class 2S); Union County (2-2, Class 1A); White (3-2, Class 2M); Yulee (3-1, Class 2S).

Week 6 schedule, Florida

Friday, Sept. 29

Baker County (1-3) at West Nassau (1-4)

(4) Bartram Trail (2-2) at Fleming Island (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Beachside (4-1) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-4) at Harvest Community (1-3)

Crescent City (2-2) at Taylor (3-1)

Eagle’s View (2-2) at Oak Hall (4-0)

Episcopal (3-1) at (5) Bolles (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-3) at Englewood (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (3-2) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Hilliard (2-2) at Christ’s Church (3-1)

Jackson (1-3) vs. Ribault (3-2), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (0-3)

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Bradford (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (4-1) at Lake Mary (4-0)

Matanzas (3-1) at (1) St. Augustine (4-0)

Menendez (1-4) at Gainesville (1-4)

Middleburg (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Nease (3-2) at Sandalwood (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-4) at Williston (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

(10) Oakleaf (2-1) at Creekside (2-3)

Orange Park (2-3) at Columbia (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (4-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-3)

Palm Beach Christian Prep (0-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

(7) Ponte Vedra (3-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-2)

Providence (4-1) at (9) University Christian (3-1)

(8) Raines (3-1) at Riverside (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Rockledge (3-2) at (6) Trinity Christian (3-2)

Stanton (0-4) at Impact Christian (4-0)

Suwannee (4-0) at Taylor (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-3) at Zarephath Academy (2-3)

Westside (0-4) at White (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (3-1)

Yulee (3-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-2), Football Friday Game of the Week

OFF: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, St. Joseph, Union County.

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 29