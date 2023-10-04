News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Middleburg up to No. 2 after sweep of Kenny; Fletcher moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Oct. 3 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (20-2, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside, Doral Academy, Episcopal, Harvest, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Ridgeview, St. John Lutheran, Tallahassee Lincoln.

Notable: The Conquerors’ winning streak is now at 20 after two wins, including a 3-2 win over Ponte Vedra, their second of the year over the Sharks. They host a very good Ridgeview on Thursday. Mikayla Markham hit a career milestone and was honored before the Ponte Vedra match. She’s eclipsed 1,000 career assists. Amaria King is at 327 kills this season for Trinity.

From Trinity Christian Volleyball:

"Another MILESTONE ALERT 📷 Senior Mikayla Markham was recognized before tonight’s game against Ponte Vedra High for achieving 1,000 career assists, which occurred at the Fernandina Beach game. Congrats, Mikayla!" pic.twitter.com/QYFL0cj9f1 — TCA Conquerors Athletics (@AthleticsTca) October 3, 2023

2. (4) Middleburg (13-4, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fort Pierce Central, Nease, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Spruce Creek, Tallahassee Leon.

Notable: The Broncos bounced back from a loss to Trinity with sweeps of Clay, an always good Leon and previous No. 2 Bishop Kenny. Talk about a high quality stretch. Connor Rahn (193 kills) and Brooke Forkum (180 kills) are the the net weapons for Middleburg. They’ve got Creekside up next on Thursday.

3. (2) Bishop Kenny (13-5, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Beachside, Bolles, Creekside, Fleming Island, Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Tallahassee Chiles.

Notable: Kenny went 1-1 since our last Super 6, sweeping Episcopal and then getting swept by Middleburg. Up next is Clearwater Central Catholic on Friday. Claudia Stockard (141 kills), Sofia Muino (108 kills) and Olivia Ryno (97 kills) are the strong attack for Kenny.

4. (6) Ridgeview (13-6, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Bolles (twice), Christ’s Church, Fleming Island, Providence, Satellite, St. Johns Country Day.

Notable: The Panthers ripped off three wins since our last Super 6, headlined by a sweep of previous No. 3 Beachside, one of its best wins of the season. They close with a tough stretch, with No. 1 Trinity and Ponte Vedra up next. Haley Robinson (125 kills) and Katie Cole (110 kills) lead the Panthers.

5. (3) Beachside (14-2, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, East Ridge, Episcopal, Jupiter, Matanzas, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Sandalwood.

Notable: The Barracudas went 2-2 since our last Super 6, with tournament wins over East Ridge and Windermere Prep, and a loss to Orangewood Christian and Ridgeview. Adriana Jeanpierre (241 kills) is approaching 300 kills. Laney Lipovetsky (125 kills) and Erica Duffy (116 kills) give Beachside three players in triple-digit kills.

6. (NR) Fletcher (18-3, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Navarre, Nease, Savannah Christian, St. Augustine, Yulee.

Notable: Really struggled with this spot and went with Fletcher here over Ponte Vedra and Bartram Trail. The Senators saw their 14-match winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 tournament loss to Bartram since our last Super 6, but they bounced back to beat Episcopal. My hesitation on Fletcher here was that its three losses (two to Bartram Trail, one to Fleming Island) are games it really should be able to win. And the schedule outside of that hasn’t been exceptionally tough. But that hot streak has them in this week, and in the process, pushes Ponte Vedra out of the Super 6 for the first time ever. Nadia Ewton (251 kills), Katie Issendorf (232 kills) and Jordyn Leinwohl (130 kills) give Fletcher three triple-figure kill players.

Dropped out

Ponte Vedra (6-9, Class 6A).

Others

Baker County (12-3, Class 4A); Baldwin (14-3, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (12-8, Class 7A); Bolles (11-10, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (12-6, Class 2A); Columbia (13-5, Class 5A); Creekside (8-10, Class 7A); Fleming Island (14-5, Class 6A); Fletcher (18-3, Class 6A); Harvest Community (16-5, Class 2A); Mandarin (12-5, Class 7A); Matanzas (15-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (13-7, Class 6A); Ponte Vedra (6-9, Class 6A); Providence (9-8, Class 3A); St. Augustine (9-8, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (9-5, Class 2A); Yulee (6-4, Class 4A).