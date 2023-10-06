News4JAGs predictions: A split decision on the Jaguars beating the Bills in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each Friday, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville faces the Bills on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 2-2.

This is a Bills “home game” in London. If the game were in Buffalo, it would lean heavily in the Bills favor, but it is in London. I think that gives the Jaguars a huge advantage after hearing some of the horror stories from Jags players about the short trip to London and the time change. The Jags have been over there for a week they are adjusted and ready. It is going to be a close game! But I think some how some way the Jaguars pull off a 27-20 win and come back to Jax with a 3-2 record. Bills Josh Allen will be the better Josh Allen of the pair on Sunday but Trevor and the offense pick up the slack and win by 7.— Jaguars 27, Bills 20.

Justin Barney

This season: 3-1.

The Jaguars were one offensive touchdown away from having a solid bounceback game last week against the Falcons. Instead, the Jaguars failed on a fourth-and-1 play from inside the 10 and left me with another blah showing from that side of the ball. One offensive touchdown is not going to beat Buffalo. Yes, I know three field goals beat the Bills last time these teams played, but that was when Urban Meyer was in charge and nothing was normal about that season. Buffalo dropped 48 on Miami last week. I don’t have a lot of faith in Week 5 that Jacksonville’s offense can keep up. — Bills 33, Jaguars 21.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 2-2.

For the first time this season, I am picking against the Jaguars 🙁 The Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and with the uncertainty of the Jaguars this season I think the Bills will win. I think the jet lag may affect the Bills from starting out fast, but they should be able to settle in. They’ve outscored their past opponents 123-33 so can you really bet against a team with those stats? It will all come down to if all phases of the ball can compliment each other, head coach Doug Pederson says that was a reason why the Jags beat the Falcons last week. I think Josh Allen will have a great game, I’m just not sure which one at the moment, but on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. we shall find out. — Bills 34, Jaguars 17.