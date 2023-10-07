High school football ‘23: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re through seven weeks of the high school football season. Here’s a glance at Friday night’s games and a look ahead to Week 8.
The Super 10 saw three teams lose, including Bolles’ 35-31 upset loss at one-win Columbia and a Trinity Christian 14-12 upset loss to Riverside. Host Bartram Trail had no answer for the bluest of the blue chippers of IMG Academy in a 49-20 blowout loss.
The Generals’ win over Trinity was a little bit of redemption. Riverside (5-2) lost on a disputed walk-off call last week against Raines as time ran out as the Vikings scored the winning touchdown. This week, it was Glenn Foreman throwing a touchdown pass to Shermon Davis with just over 10 seconds to play. The Generals are already in the playoffs as a district champ. Now, Riverside and coach Antwan Nicholas will look to finish the season strong. They’re positioned well for an eight-win regular season.
The Conquerors (4-3), led by Elite 11 quarterback and LSU commit Colin Hurley, have struggled offensively throughout the season. They visit University Christian in Week 8 in a pivotal District 1-1M game.
Red-hot Ponte Vedra continues its charge. The Sharks (5-1) got four touchdown passes from Ben Burk, three of those going to Landon Okla, to crush visiting Bishop Kenny 55-20 in a running clock blowout. Ponte Vedra has won five straight since a 20-17 loss to Bartram Trail in Week 1. They’re in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in Region 1-4S.
Top-ranked St. Augustine welcomed back quarterback Locklan Hewlett, who fired three touchdown passes in a 49-30 win over rival Nease. Devonte Lyons rushed for four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (6-0) as they got a much-closer-than-expected win over the Panthers. Maddox Spencer had three touchdown catches for Nease.
Down the road in St. Johns, Bartram Trail held national powerhouse IMG Academy in check for a half, but couldn’t keep up after that. The Ascenders led just 14-6 at the half, but pulled away with a ferocious third quarter. Running back and Alabama commit Anthony Rogers had a 5-yard touchdown run, Texas commit Jerrick Gibson had 1-yard plunge and receiver and Florida pledge Jerrae Hawkins took an end around 13 yards for a touchdown in the decisive third quarter. Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, a five-star Georgia commit, picked off a Riley Trujillo pass and returned it to the 5 to set up a short scoring run. IMG is now 3-1 against local teams (with three of those games coming against Trinity Christian).
How the Super 10 fared
1. St. Augustine (6-0), d. Nease, 49-30. Next week: Off.
2. Bradford (6-0), d. Oakleaf, 13-0. Next week: at Miami True North Classical (5-0).
3. Bartram Trail (3-3), lost to IMG Academy, 49-20. Next week: vs. Creekside (3-3).
4. Mandarin (5-2), d. Westside, 49-6. Next week: vs. Fleming Island (2-4), 6:30 p.m.
5. Bolles (3-4), lost to Columbia, 35-31. Next week: at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
6. Ponte Vedra (5-1), d. Bishop Kenny, 55-20. Next week: vs. Tocoi Creek (4-3).
7. Trinity Christian (4-3), lost to Riverside, 14-12. Next week: at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
8. Raines (5-1), d. First Coast, 27-26. Next week: vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, Saturday, 2 p.m.
9. Creekside (3-3), Off. Next week: at Bartram Trail (3-3).
10. Suwannee (6-0), d. Santa Fe, 49-7. Next week: at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Florida results, Week 7
Thursday’s games
- Gainesville Oak Hall 52, Harvest Community 7
- Providence 43, Hilliard 15
Friday’s games
- Baker County 37, Quincy Munroe 13
- Bishop Snyder 45, St. Francis Catholic 0
- Christ’s Church 19, Impact Christian 14
- Columbia 35, (5) Bolles 31
- Eagle’s View 69, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Englewood 40, Episcopal 27
- Fernandina Beach 33, Paxon 20
- Fort White 35, Mayo Lafayette 0
- Interlachen 20, Taylor 12
- Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4), not reported
- Keystone Heights 31, Crescent City 28
- Lake Minneola 56, Fleming Island 20
- Melbourne Eau Gallie 53, Flagler Palm Coast 7
- Middleburg 35, Clay 33
- Palatka 58, Brooksville Central 0
- St. Joseph 48, Duval Charter 0
- (10) Suwannee 49, Santa Fe 7
- Tocoi Creek 34, Menendez 13
- Union County 57, Hollis Christian 0
- University Christian 35, NFEI 0
- West Nassau 22, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 14
- Yulee 12, Baldwin 7
- Zephyrhills Christian 32, Zarephath Academy 30
- OFF: Beachside, Creekside, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault, Young Kids in Motion.
Georgia results, Week 8
Friday’s results
- Brunswick 46, Evans Lakeside 22*
- Charlton County 26, Turner County 6*
- Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33*
- Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0*
- Ware County 56, Savannah Jenkins 0*
- OFF: Pierce County.
Week 8 schedule, Florida
Friday, Oct. 13
- Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
- Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5)
- Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3)
- Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3)
- Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
- Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0)
- Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5)
- Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5)
- Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3)
- Creekside (3-3) at Bartram Trail (3-3)
- Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4)
- Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Duval Charter (0-6) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)
- Englewood (3-3) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.
- Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5)
- First Coast (2-4) at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
- Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3)
- Fleming Island (2-4) at Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.
- Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2)
- Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3)
- Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4)
- Jackson (3-3) at Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.
- Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4)
- Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1)
- Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1)
- NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1)
- Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4)
- Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
- Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Tocoi Creek (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-1)
- Trinity Christian at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.
- West Oaks Academy (2-4) at St. Joseph (2-4)
- Westside (0-7) at Baldwin (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
- Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)
Saturday, Oct. 14
- Raines (4-1) vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, 2 p.m.
- OFF: Christ’s Church, Harvest Community, St. Augustine, White, Young Kids in Motion, Zarephath Academy
Week 9 schedule, Georgia
Friday, Oct. 13
- Atkinson County (0-6) at Charlton County (1-6), 7:30 p.m.*
- Bradwell Institute (2-4) at Ware County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.*
- Glynn Academy (5-2) at Grovetown (2-5), 7:30 p.m.*
- Pierce County (5-1) at Toombs County (7-0), 7:30 p.m.*
- Colquitt County (6-0) at Camden County (6-1), 7:30 p.m.*