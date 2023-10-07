High school football ‘23: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 8

Jonathan Echols of IMG Academy rips off a long catch and run during Friday night's 49-20 against Bartram Trail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re through seven weeks of the high school football season. Here’s a glance at Friday night’s games and a look ahead to Week 8.

The Super 10 saw three teams lose, including Bolles’ 35-31 upset loss at one-win Columbia and a Trinity Christian 14-12 upset loss to Riverside. Host Bartram Trail had no answer for the bluest of the blue chippers of IMG Academy in a 49-20 blowout loss.

RELATED | Marcelis Tate leads Fletcher comeback in Game of the Week

POLLING PLAYERS AND COACHES | Top players, biggest questions in 2023

The Generals’ win over Trinity was a little bit of redemption. Riverside (5-2) lost on a disputed walk-off call last week against Raines as time ran out as the Vikings scored the winning touchdown. This week, it was Glenn Foreman throwing a touchdown pass to Shermon Davis with just over 10 seconds to play. The Generals are already in the playoffs as a district champ. Now, Riverside and coach Antwan Nicholas will look to finish the season strong. They’re positioned well for an eight-win regular season.

The Conquerors (4-3), led by Elite 11 quarterback and LSU commit Colin Hurley, have struggled offensively throughout the season. They visit University Christian in Week 8 in a pivotal District 1-1M game.

Riverside 14, Trinity Christian 12.



Madness on the Westside. Generals score the go-ahead with 11.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/QZ6KG4Sruq — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) October 7, 2023

Red-hot Ponte Vedra continues its charge. The Sharks (5-1) got four touchdown passes from Ben Burk, three of those going to Landon Okla, to crush visiting Bishop Kenny 55-20 in a running clock blowout. Ponte Vedra has won five straight since a 20-17 loss to Bartram Trail in Week 1. They’re in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in Region 1-4S.

Top-ranked St. Augustine welcomed back quarterback Locklan Hewlett, who fired three touchdown passes in a 49-30 win over rival Nease. Devonte Lyons rushed for four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (6-0) as they got a much-closer-than-expected win over the Panthers. Maddox Spencer had three touchdown catches for Nease.

Down the road in St. Johns, Bartram Trail held national powerhouse IMG Academy in check for a half, but couldn’t keep up after that. The Ascenders led just 14-6 at the half, but pulled away with a ferocious third quarter. Running back and Alabama commit Anthony Rogers had a 5-yard touchdown run, Texas commit Jerrick Gibson had 1-yard plunge and receiver and Florida pledge Jerrae Hawkins took an end around 13 yards for a touchdown in the decisive third quarter. Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, a five-star Georgia commit, picked off a Riley Trujillo pass and returned it to the 5 to set up a short scoring run. IMG is now 3-1 against local teams (with three of those games coming against Trinity Christian).

How the Super 10 fared

1. St. Augustine (6-0), d. Nease, 49-30. Next week: Off.

2. Bradford (6-0), d. Oakleaf, 13-0. Next week: at Miami True North Classical (5-0).

3. Bartram Trail (3-3), lost to IMG Academy, 49-20. Next week: vs. Creekside (3-3).

4. Mandarin (5-2), d. Westside, 49-6. Next week: vs. Fleming Island (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

5. Bolles (3-4), lost to Columbia, 35-31. Next week: at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

6. Ponte Vedra (5-1), d. Bishop Kenny, 55-20. Next week: vs. Tocoi Creek (4-3).

7. Trinity Christian (4-3), lost to Riverside, 14-12. Next week: at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

8. Raines (5-1), d. First Coast, 27-26. Next week: vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, Saturday, 2 p.m.

9. Creekside (3-3), Off. Next week: at Bartram Trail (3-3).

10. Suwannee (6-0), d. Santa Fe, 49-7. Next week: at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Television coverage

Florida results, Week 7

Thursday’s games

Gainesville Oak Hall 52, Harvest Community 7

Providence 43, Hilliard 15

Friday’s games

Georgia results, Week 8

Friday’s results

Brunswick 46, Evans Lakeside 22*

Charlton County 26, Turner County 6*

Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33*

Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0*

Ware County 56, Savannah Jenkins 0*

OFF: Pierce County.

Week 8 schedule, Florida

Friday, Oct. 13

Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5)

Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3)

Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5)

Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5)

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3)

Creekside (3-3) at Bartram Trail (3-3)

Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4)

Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)

Englewood (3-3) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5)

First Coast (2-4) at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3)

Fleming Island (2-4) at Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2)

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3)

Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4)

Jackson (3-3) at Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4)

Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1)

Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1)

NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1)

Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4)

Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-1)

Trinity Christian at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-4) at St. Joseph (2-4)

Westside (0-7) at Baldwin (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Raines (4-1) vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, 2 p.m.

OFF: Christ’s Church, Harvest Community, St. Augustine, White, Young Kids in Motion, Zarephath Academy

Week 9 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 13