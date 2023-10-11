News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Top teams hold steady as district tourneys approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Oct. 10 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (20-3, Class 3A)

Quality wins: Creekside, Doral Academy, Episcopal, Harvest, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Ridgeview, St. John Lutheran, Tallahassee Lincoln.

Notable: The Conquerors’ lengthy 16-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss to Ridgeview last week. Trinity needed a big test before the playoff push begins and got it from the Panthers. Not a bad loss for a team that has championship expectations. Amaria King is at 383 kills this season for Trinity. Avery Haney and Ali Haney have combined for 308 kills.

2. (2) Middleburg (19-5, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Fleming Island, Fort Myers Canterbury, Fort Pierce Central, Jensen Beach, Lake Brantley, Melbourne, Nease, Okeechobee, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Spruce Creek, Tallahassee Leon.

Notable: The Broncos went 6-1 since our last Super 6, with a glut of quality tournament wins. They knocked Jensen Beach, Lake Brantley, Melbourne and Okeechobee, and all of those teams range from solid (Melbourne) to very good (Jensen Beach). Their lone loss came to a 21-3 Gulliver Prep. They also swept Creekside, Middleburg closes out the regular season Wednesday against Chiles. Connor Rahn (276 kills) and Brooke Forkum (243 kills) are the the net weapons for Middleburg.

3. (3) Bishop Kenny (16-7, Class 4A)

Quality wins: Barron Collier. Beachside, Bolles, Clearwater Central Catholic, Creekside, Fleming Island, Lake Brantley, North Allegheny, Ponte Vedra (twice), Providence, Tallahassee Chiles, Trinity Catholic.

Notable: Not a bad stretch for the Crusaders. They beat Barron Collier, Trinity Catholic and Clearwater Central Catholic in tournament games since our last Super 6. They dropped matches to a 21-3 Viera and a 12-7 Westminster Christian. They’ve got Bartram Trail and Bolles left in the regular season. Claudia Stockard (173 kills), Sofia Muino (135 kills) and Olivia Ryno (125 kills) lead the way for Kenny.

4. (4) Ridgeview (15-6, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Bolles (twice), Christ’s Church, Fleming Island, Providence, Satellite, St. Johns Country Day.

Notable: The Panthers had one match since our last Super 6 and it was a big one, a 3-2 win over No. 1 Trinity Christian. They wrap up the regular season with a Thursday showdown with Ponte Vedra. Haley Robinson and Katie Cole have 147 kills apiece for Ridgeview, which has won five straight.

5. (5) Beachside (19-4, Class 5A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Creekside, East Ridge, Episcopal, Jupiter, Matanzas, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Sandalwood.

Notable: The Barracudas beat Bolles and Oakleaf since our last Super 6. The close the regular season Thursday against New Smynra Beach. Adriana Jeanpierre (264 kills), Laney Lipovetsky (137 kills) and Erica Duffy (120 kills) give Beachside three players in triple-digit kills.

6. (6) Fletcher (19-3, Class 6A)

Quality wins: Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Menendez, Navarre, Nease, Savannah Christian, St. Augustine, Yulee.

Notable: Just one match since our last Super 6, a sweep of Menendez. The Senators are in the Gateway Conference tournament this week with a likely collision with Mandarin there. Nadia Ewton (251 kills), Katie Issendorf (232 kills) and Jordyn Leinwohl (130 kills) give Fletcher three triple-figure kill players.

Others

Baker County (14-4, Class 4A); Baldwin (16-3, Class 3A); Bartram Trail (13-8, Class 7A); Bolles (12-11, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (14-7, Class 2A); Columbia (15-6, Class 5A); Creekside (8-12, Class 7A); First Coast (13-3, Class 6A); Fleming Island (15-6, Class 6A); Harvest Community (17-6, Class 2A); Mandarin (13-5, Class 7A); Matanzas (19-5, Class 6A); Nease (9-10, Class 7A); Orange Park (15-7, Class 6A); Ponte Vedra (11-12, Class 6A); Providence (12-10, Class 3A); St. Augustine (11-10, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (12-5, Class 2A); Yulee (7-6, Class 4A).