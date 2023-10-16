MONDAY HUDDLE: Injury to Trevor Lawrence overshadows dominant win by Jaguars

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

How serious is injury to Trevor Lawrence?

The Jacksonville Jaguars on a roll, winners of three straight following a dominant home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

However, the final quarter provided a nervous situation going forward. Late in the game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury on a sack.

After the game, Lawrence told Pro Football Talk that he didn’t think the injury was serious.

“Yeah, just felt something, you know, just some discomfort in my knee when I went down,” Lawrence said in the article of the sack. “I don’t know if it was twisted or landed on or what. I kind of felt it right away. Put a little pressure on it. Realized I could get up. So I was just trying to get up and get off the field. Yeah, that’s all it was there.”

More will likely be known on Monday.

Even if it’s not a serious long-term injury, the timing wasn’t good short-term because the Jaguars don’t have much time before their next game.

Jacksonville will play on Thursday night this week when it plays at New Orleans.

UCF to meet old friend Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma

It’s been a rough start for Central Florida in its initial season in the Big 12, but Saturday should provide more motivation than usual for the Knights.

Not only will Central Florida be inspired to prove itself at unbeaten Oklahoma, but the Knights will also be running into an old friend in quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

In January 2022, Gabriel announced he was transferring to Oklahoma (after originally saying he would transfer to UCLA) after spending three productive years in Central Florida’s program.

Gabriel has put up terrific numbers so far this year for the Sooners, throwing for 1,878 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions thus far, and he led a game-winning drive in the final minute to beat Texas on Oct. 7.

It should no doubt be an emotional reunion for both Gabriel and the Knights, a meeting that has come about because for one year, the teams are in the same conference.

That won’t be the case next year when Oklahoma moves to the SEC.

Miami Norland beats Miami Central in overtime classic

All season, Miami Norland has thought it was a worthy challenger to four-time defending state champion Miami Central.

While the state championship won’t be decided until next month, Norland certainly proved it is one of the state’s best with a 29-26 overtime win over Central.

Norland came back from a 20-0 deficit at halftime to beat Central for the first time in 10 years.

The big question now is whether there will be a rematch between the teams in the district round of the state playoffs.