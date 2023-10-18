60º
Buster Brown ‘next guy up’ in Jaguars secondary against Saints on Thursday

Brown will be starter in place of injured Tyson Campbell

Alessandra Pontbriand, News4JAX Sports Anchor and Reporter, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Rayshawn Jenkins #2 and Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson, 2023 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell put it bluntly on Tuesday afternoon.

“Buster will be the next guy up.”

You heard Caldwell.

Buster Brown will be the starting cornerback, in place for injured Tyson Campbell, on Thursday at the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s my time to step up,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, Tyson went down and my number got called so I got to step up and help my team to victory.”

On Sunday, during the second quarter of the Jaguars 37-20 home victory over the Colts, Campbell left the game with a hamstring injury. Brown subbed in and played for the rest of the game.

Last season was Brown’s first year in the NFL. He played in eight games for the Jaguars and started in one. He said he is using last season’s experience as he suits up Thursday night in New Orleans.

“I’m excited. I got family coming,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a exciting so I’m ready.”

“He’s a guy that works hard and we’re confident with him going out there,” Caldwell said. “He’ll be ready to go.”

Alessandra Pontbriand joined WJXT4 as a sports anchor and reporter in May 2023. She is excited to join the extremely talented sports team and have the opportunity to tell stories across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from local high schools, universities, and pro teams!

