High school football ‘23: Bradford, St. Augustine, Trinity wrap up district titles in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Week, 10 the playoff picture is coming into focus. Eight district champions were crowned this week, with one big one left to go.

Bradford, St. Augustine and Trinity Christian clinched district titles on Friday night, all with one-sided wins. The Tornadoes (9-0), ranked No. 2 in the Super 10, crushed Palatka 42-0. Top-ranked St. Augustine drilled Clay 49-9 and Trinity cooled off Providence 40-9. Suwannee’s bid for a district crown ended with a 24-21 loss to Wakulla.

A night earlier, Bolles, First Coast and Raines settled the score in district championship wins, atoning for losses in 2022 and punching their postseason tickets. Also wrapping up a district title was Mandarin, which clobbered Sandalwood 43-0 in a running clock blowout to win the District 1-4M crown.

A look at the teams who have clinched district championships and secured their postseason ticket.

District champs

1-4M: Mandarin

1-3M: First Coast.

1-2M: Raines.

2-2M: Bolles.

3-2M: Riverside.

1-1M: Trinity Christian.

3-4S: Gainesville Buchholz.

4-4S: Ponte Vedra OR Nease. Outcome of Nease/Tocoi Creek game in Week 11 will determine champion. A Nease win will clinch district title. A Tocoi Creek win will make a three-team tiebreaker to be determined by FHSAA rankings points. Ponte Vedra would clinch it in that scenario.

3-3S: Columbia.

4-3S: St. Augustine.

4-2S: Wakulla.

5-2S: Baker County.

6-2S: Bradford.

Creekside wins, but loses ground

Creekside thumped Atlantic Coast 26-0 on Thursday night but got a tough bounce in the rankings. Lynn Haven Mosley, which started the week 10th in the region rankings, stunned Niceville for the District 1-4S title. That gives the Dolphins the district title and a spot inside the top eight. And Nease, which started the week 11th in the rankings, upset Ponte Vedra, moved into position for a district championship.

Why does that matter for Creekside? Because district champs automatically qualify for the playoffs, regardless of their ranking. Creekside started the week ranked No. 8 in the region. Mosley’s win squeezes Creekside to ninth right now. Chiles is No. 7 and the Timberwolves lost to Lincoln on Friday, so they’ll likely drop, albeit not that far. That makes Creekside’s Week 11 game against a red-hot Ponte Vedra a must-win-type of game. But if Nease wins District 4-4S and Creekside can’t catch No. 6 Pace (which is poised to end on a two-game winning streak), the Knights are going to be squeezed out.

How the Super 10 fared

1. St. Augustine (8-0), beat Clay, 49-9. Next: vs. Palatka (7-2).

2. Bradford (9-0), beat Palatka. Next: vs. Suwannee (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

3. Ponte Vedra (7-2), lost to Nease, 24-23. Next: at Creekside (5-4).

4. Mandarin (7-2), beat Sandalwood 43-0. Next: vs. Bartram Trail (5-4).

5. Raines (8-1), beat Jackson, 40-8. Next: vs. Westside (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

6. Bartram Trail (5-4), beat Oakleaf, 45-42. Next: at Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

7. Riverside (7-2), OFF. Next: vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

8. Bolles (5-4), beat Bishop Kenny, 52-18. Next: at Berkely Prep (6-2).

9. Trinity Christian (6-3), beat Providence, 40-9. Next: vs. Specially Fit Academy (5-1).

10. Creekside (5-4), beat Atlantic Coast, 26-0. Next: vs. Ponte Vedra (7-2).

☀️ Florida results, Week 10 ☀️

SSAA playoffs

Championship bracket

Zarephath Academy 30, Christ’s Church 26

5A bracket

Impact Christian (6-2) at Mount Dora Christian (3-5)* (Impact forfeits due to scheduling issues)

Bishop Snyder 32, Orangewood Christian 21

Class 4A bracket

Eagle’s View 42, Cornerstone Charter 26

Class 3A bracket

St. Joseph 56, Legacy Charter 14

Class 2A bracket

Harvest Community 41, Duval Charter 7

SSAA Cup bracket

Cedar Creek Christian 64, Warner Christian 27

Atlantic League bracket

Paxon 61, Tradition Prep 22

Atlantic Class 2A championship bracket

Lake Weir 34, Interlachen 14

Stanton 35, Cocoa Beach 29

🍑 Week 11 results, Georgia 🍑

Friday, Oct. 27

Brunswick 35, Evans 7*

Clinch County 31, Charlton County 6*

Pierce County 35, Vidalia 7*

Ware County 50, Statesboro 0*

OFF: Camden County, Glynn Academy.

☀️ Florida schedule, Week 11 ☀️

Friday, Nov. 3

Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (4-5) at Fletcher (6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (5-4) at Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Columbia (4-4) at Vero Beach (7-1)

DeLand (7-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-6)

Episcopal (4-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (5-4)

Fernandina Beach (3-6) at Middleburg (4-5)

First Coast (5-4) at Jackson (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-7) at Orange Park (4-5)

Hollis Christian (1-6) at Pace (7-2), 8:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (5-4) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-6)

Menendez (4-5) at Yulee (7-2)

NFEI (2-7) at Dixie County (6-3)

Oakleaf (2-6) at Clay (4-5)

Palatka (7-2) at St. Augustine (8-0)

Parker (1-8) at Sandalwood (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (8-1) at Creekside (5-4)

Providence (7-2) at Beachside (8-1)

Ridgeview (1-8) at Crescent City (3-6)

Riverside (7-2) vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-9) at Fort White (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Specially Fit Academy (5-1) at Trinity Christian (6-3)

Suwannee (6-2) at Bradford (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (5-4) at Nease (6-3)

University Christian (5-4) at Bishop Kenny (5-4)

Westside (0-9) at Raines (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

White (5-4) at Baldwin (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Winter Springs (0-9) at Matanzas (6-3)

Wolfson (3-6) at Englewood (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (2-5) at Mayo Lafayette (6-3)

OFF: Baker County, Hilliard, Joshua Christian, West Nassau.

🍑 Georgia schedule, Week 12 🍑

Friday, Nov. 3