High school volleyball ‘23: 7 area teams chasing spots in state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams remain standing entering the third round of the state playoffs.

Ponte Vedra’s upset of top-seeded Gulf Breeze in Region 1-6A highlighted a wild second round of the postseason as the Sharks went on the road for a 3-2 win, with a 15-7 clincher in the fifth. Ponte Vedra visits No. 2 Chiles on Wednesday for a berth in the state semifinals. Ridgeview and Trinity Christian won all-local showdowns in the second round, with the Panthers (20-7) clipping Beachside 3-1. Super 6 No. 1 Trinity survived an upset bid by Providence in a 3-2 win. Ridgeview visits top-seeded Middleburg (24-5) in Wednesday’s Region 1-5A final. Also moving on are Bishop Kenny (1-4A), Christ’s Church (1-2) and Union County (3-1).

All regional finals this week are Tuesday and Wednesday. Start times are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Regional finals

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra (15-13) at (2) Chiles (24-5), Wednesday.

Region 1-5A

(2) Ridgeview (20-7) at (1) Middleburg (24-5), Wednesday.

Region 1-4A

(2) South Walton (21-5) at (1) Bishop Kenny (22-7), Tuesday.

Region 1-3A

(2) Florida High (24-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (24-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Region 1-2A

(2) Christ’s Church (19-7) at (1) Gainesville Oak Hall (24-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Region 3-1A

(2) Union County (12-12) at (1) Branford (23-4), Tuesday.

Regional semifinals results

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra 3, (1) Gulf Breeze 2 (25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7).

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 3, (4) Tallahassee Lincoln 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-22).

(2) Ridgeview 3, (3) Beachside 1 (25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14).

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (4) North Bay Haven 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-15).

(2) South Walton 3, (3) Bolles 1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20).

Region 1-3A

(1) Trinity Christian 3, (4) Providence 2 (25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 25-11, 15-7).

Region 1-2A

1) Gainesville Oak Hall 3, (4) St. Johns Country Day 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24).

(2) Christ’s Church 3, (3) Harvest Community 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-12).

Region 3-1A

(2) Union County 3, (3) Lafayette 1 (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23).

Regional quarterfinals results

Region 1-7A

(1) Winter Park 3, (8) Creekside 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-18).

(3) Timber Creek 3, (6) Mandarin 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-16).

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra 3, (4) Tallahassee Leon 2 (25-14, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15).

(2) Tallahassee Chiles 3, (7) Fletcher 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-17).

Region 1-5A

(1) Middleburg 3, (8) Arnold 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-15).

(2) Ridgeview 3, (7) Columbia 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-10).

(3) Beachside 3, (6) Pensacola Washington 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-16).

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (8) Yulee 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-11)

(4) North Bay Haven 3, (5) Baker County 2 (19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13)

(3) Bolles 3, (6) Wolfson 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-20)

Region 1-3A

(1) Trinity Christian 3, (8) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13).

(4) Providence 3, (5) Trinity Prep 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14).

(2) Florida High 3, (7) Episcopal 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18).

Region 1-2A

(4) St. Johns Country Day 3, (5) Countryside Christian 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19).

(2) Christ’s Church 3, (7) Saint Francis 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-11).

(3) Harvest Community 3, (6) Covenant School of Jacksonville 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-10).