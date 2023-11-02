High school football ‘23: Top four games, full schedule, playoff implications for Week 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 11 of the high school football season. We’ve got a look at the top four games, the next four options and other games where playoff implications are big. Plus, the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia are below.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Four to watch

(6) Bartram Trail (5-4) at (3) Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Big game for both teams as the playoff jockeying continues. The Bears enter this game ranked fourth in Region 1-4S. A win here, and losses by Ponte Vedra and Niceville would very likely move Bartram up to No. 2 or no worse than 3. Bartram’s schedule has been ridiculously tough. It struggled last week against 2-6 Oakleaf but roared back in the fourth quarter behind RB Laython Biddle (1,297 rushing yards, 16 TDs). That has been its most difficult game in a win this year. Mandarin has gotten back on track after losses to Creekside and Lake Mary. QB Tramell Jones (1,983 passing yards, 22 TDs), RB Tiant Wyche (1,114 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and WR Jaime Ffrench (816 receiving yards, 10 TDs) are a wicked trio. The Mustangs are No. 5 in Region 1-4M, but a win would vault it as high as 3. The Bears have beaten Mandarin all five times the teams have played including 42-20 last season.

(5) Ponte Vedra (8-1) at (10) Creekside (5-4)

A must-win game for the Knights, who find themselves staring at a tough scenario. Nease’s win last week over Ponte Vedra bumped it from way down in the region standings to on the doorstep of a district title and playoff berth. Mosley’s upset over Niceville means the No. 9 seed Dolphins get an automatic playoff berth. In that scenario, Creekside needs to get to the No. 6 seed to make the playoffs. And that could be difficult if Pace beats Mayo Lafayette, a late season addition to the schedule in place of one-win Jacksonville school Hollis Christian, to stay a step ahead of Creekside. Knights coach Sean McIntyre lives by the saying “control what you can control” and he’s no doubt stressing that this week. Creekside has to beat Ponte Vedra first and that’s what the Knights will be focused on. RB Harrison Garrido (1,106 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and QB Sean Ashenfelder (488 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 1,428 passing yards, 11 TDs) are the big weapons for the Knights. Ponte Vedra had been playing lights out until last week. They’ve got an excellent core, with QB Ben Burk (1,573 passing yards, 17 TDs) and RB Brian Case (867 rushing yards, 16 TDs) the big names for the Sharks.

Tocoi Creek (5-4) at Nease (6-3)

A role reversal. In Week 11 last year, it was the Toros who entered the last game just needing a win to make the playoffs. Nease responded with a one-sided beating. Now, thanks to the Panthers’ upset win over Ponte Vedra last week, a Nease victory will wrap up the District 4-4S title and playoff spot that didn’t seem realistic before last week. These teams have excellent passer-catcher combos. Nease QB Bryce Frick (1,436 passing yards, 16 TDs) has been excellent. His main target, WR Maddox Spencer (1,173 receiving yards, 15 TDs) has been in the conversation as the area’s best. Tocoi Creek has its own stars in QB Ryan Killmer (1,272 passing yards, 14 TDs) and WR Julio Santiago (716 receiving yards, 7 TDs). Tocoi Creek isn’t officially dead in the playoff race, but it would take a colossal chain of upsets to give it a shot.

University Christian (5-4) at Bishop Kenny (5-4)

It hasn’t been the type of season either of these teams expected, especially the Crusaders. Kenny has slipped in the second half of the year and dropped from No. 2 in Region 1-2M to 5. It will likely finish there, although a loss and a White win over Baldwin could make it interesting. QB James Resar (1,023 passing yards, 10 TDs, 272 rushing yards, 3 TDs) is one of the area’s top players and can take over a game. And Kenny has impact players dotting its lineup like S Nash Beenen and Kolbe Sexton. For UC, this is a game that it desperately needs to win. The Christians are already in the playoffs, but in at the No. 4 seed right now. With Providence at No. 3 and facing a red-hot Beachside this week, there could be an opportunity for UC to win here, get a Providence loss and possibly move up to a No. 3 seed. That would mean the Christians avoid Trinity Christian in the opening round of the playoffs. RB Alan Woods III (1,060 rushing yards, 13 TDs), DE Dahkari Gilley (54 tackles, 10 sacks) and LB Luke Thomas (71 tackles, 3 INT, 12.5 tackles for loss) have been the consistent playmakers for UC this year.

Next four

Menendez (4-5) at Yulee (7-2): The Falcons upset a very good Matanzas squad last week to reenter the playoff conversation. Menendez is ranked No. 9 in Region 1-3S and would very likely vault over No. 8 Middleburg with an upset of Yulee, the region’s No. 2 team.

Providence (7-2) at Beachside (8-1): The Barracudas elected to stay independent in their second season of play, an anomaly for a public school program. They’d have likely been battling for or already secured a playoff berth at this stage had they been in a district. The Stallions’ excellent season ran smack dab into Trinity Christian last week and they tumbled from No. 1 in Region 1-1M to third. A win by Providence likely keeps it third and away from a rematch with Trinity right out of the fate in the playoffs. A loss — and a win by University Christian — may push Providence down to No. 4.

Suwannee (6-2) at (2) Bradford (9-0), 7:30 p.m.: Both teams are heading to the playoffs, but this one is a bit of a redemption game for the Tornadoes. Suwannee kept Bradford from an unbeaten regular season last year with a 10-7 win. The Tornadoes are much better this year and have stacked back-to-back shutouts.

Palatka (7-2) at (1) St. Augustine (8-0): One of the state’s oldest rivalries, with the first meeting between the teams in 1922. Only the Arcadia DeSoto and Hardee clash is older, and only by a year. Former St. Augustine Record sports writer Will Brown did an excellent perspective piece on this storied rivalry several years ago and it warrants the read. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 57-43-3 and have won the final nine games in it. St. Augustine has a slew of playmakers and one of the best receiving corps in the state.

St. Augustine-Palatka history

Other games with playoff implications

Episcopal (4-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (5-4): Eagles are No. 7 in Region 1-2M and likely wouldn’t fall out barring a Ribault upset over Riverside.

Fernandina Beach (3-6) at Middleburg (4-5): Broncos’ loss last week was bad. A loss here and a win by Menendez would keep Middleburg out of the playoffs.

First Coast (5-4) at Jackson (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: The Buccaneers are in as a district champ. The Tigers are No. 8 in Region 1-2M. A loss and a Ribault win over Riverside likely squeezes Jackson out.

White (5-4) at Baldwin (5-4), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders are No. 6 in Region 1-2M. A win over the Indians, and a Bishop Kenny loss to University Christian may be enough to flip flop Kenny and White.

☀️ Florida schedule, Week 11 ☀️

Friday, Nov. 3

Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (4-5) at Fletcher (6-3), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Bartram Trail (5-4) at (3) Mandarin (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

Columbia (4-4) at Vero Beach (7-1)

DeLand (7-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-6)

Episcopal (4-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (5-4)

Fernandina Beach (3-6) at Middleburg (4-5)

First Coast (5-4) at Jackson (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-7) at Orange Park (4-5)

Keystone Heights (5-4) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-6)

Menendez (4-5) at Yulee (7-2)

NFEI (2-7) at Dixie County (6-3)

Oakleaf (2-6) at Clay (4-5)

Palatka (7-2) at (1) St. Augustine (8-0)

Parker (1-8) at Sandalwood (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (7-2) at (10) Creekside (5-4)

Providence (7-2) at Beachside (8-1)

Ridgeview (1-8) at Crescent City (3-6)

(7) Riverside (7-2) vs. Ribault (4-5), at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-9) at Fort White (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Specially Fit Academy (5-1) at (8) Trinity Christian (6-3)

Suwannee (6-2) at (2) Bradford (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (5-4) at Nease (6-3)

University Christian (5-4) at Bishop Kenny (5-4)

Westside (0-9) at (4) Raines (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

White (5-4) at Baldwin (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Winter Springs (0-9) at Matanzas (6-3)

Wolfson (3-6) at Englewood (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

OFF: Baker County, Hilliard, Hollis Christian, Joshua Christian, West Nassau, Young Kids in Motion.

SSAA playoffs

Championship bracket, semifinals

Zarephath Academy (5-4) at Master’s Academy (7-2)

5A bracket, semifinals

Bishop Snyder (6-3) at Mount Dora Christian (4-5)

Class 4A bracket, semifinals

Eagle’s View (4-5) vs. Lighthouse Private Charter (4-5)

Class 3A bracket, championship

St. Joseph (3-6) vs. Oxbridge Academy (3-5)

Class 2A bracket, championship

Harvest Community (3-6) vs. Canterbury (3-6)

SSAA Cup bracket

Cedar Creek Christian (1-8) vs. Berean Christian (1-8)

Atlantic League bracket, championship

Paxon (4-5) at Sebastian River (5-4)

Atlantic Class 2A, championship

Stanton (2-6) vs. Lake Weir (6-3)

🍑 Georgia schedule, Week 12 🍑

Friday, Nov. 3