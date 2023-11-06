Brunswick, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware among local teams in GHSA football playoffs

The Georgia High School Association canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six teams from South Georgia are headed to the high school football state playoffs.

Brunswick, Camden County, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Pierce County and defending state champion Ware County open the state playoffs this week. The Red Terrors (8-2) open at home against Jonesboro in Class 6A.

The Gators (7-3), who are looking to defend their Class 5A state title, host Decatur. In Class 2A, Pierce County (9-1) is at home on Saturday against Academy for Classical Education (8-2). Camden County opens on the road in Class 7A at Newton. Brunswick (6-3) is on the road at Mundy’s Mill and Charlton County is on the road at Jenkins County.

GHSA football playoffs

First round

Class 7A

Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Brunswick (6-3) at Mundy’s Mill (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jonesboro (7-3) at Glynn Academy (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Decatur (5-5) at Ware County (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Charlton County (2-8) at Jenkins County (9-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.