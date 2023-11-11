High school football playoffs ‘23: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to the regional semis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening round of the high school football playoffs are in the books.

Get ready for Round 2. Fifteen area teams are bound for the second round of the state playoffs, with an major headliner leading the way. Bolles and Raines romped in their playoff openers, with the Bulldogs hammering rival Bishop Kenny 45-14, and the Vikings crushing Jackson 40-2 in the Region 1-2M quarterfinals.

That sets the table for a rematch of one of the area’s best rivalries that has been noticeably dormant since the two teams went their separate ways in district play. Bolles beat Raines in the regional finals last year to reach its fourth consecutive state semifinal. Things could change this year.

Raines has been the far more consistent team, while Bolles has ridden an up-and-down cycle during an unusual five-loss regular season. Also lurking in Region 1-2M is Riverside, which crushed Episcopal 49-7. The Generals (9-2) host Orlando Bishop Moore (8-3).

Bolles-Raines playoff history

2022: Bolles 21, Raines 14

2016: Bolles 60, Raines 20

2015: Raines 34, Bolles 8

2014: Bolles 20, Raines 13

2013: Bolles 35, Raines 28

2011: Bolles 28, Raines 7

2004: Bolles 28, Raines 7

1996: Bolles 28, Raines 0

St. Johns County success

St. Augustine, the area’s top team most of the season, pummeled Middleburg 52-14 in a game that felt more lopsided than the final score. The Yellow Jackets got a 95-yard touchdown run from Devonte Lyons in the first quarter and a pair of first-half interceptions from Drake Lusk to jump out to a 45-0 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets (10-0) will host Pensacola Escambia next.

Bartram Trail put up a staggering number of points in a 67-55 win over host Navarre in a wild Region 1-4S game. It was the most points scored by the Bears in a playoff game, reminiscent of a back-and-forth postseason clash with Lee in a 2016 regional final, won 61-59 by the Generals. Bartram’s previous playoff high was a 62-10 rout of Ridgeview in the 2011 opener. The Bears (7-4) will travel back to the Panhandle next week for a game against Niceville. The Eagles (9-2) spoiled Nease’s season with a 56-21 romp.

Gateway teams thinned out

Raines, Riverside and Mandarin are carrying the banner of the Gateway Conference. The Vikings and Generals won big on Friday night, while the Mustangs went on the road and ended Winter Park’s perfect season in a 29-16 victory in Region 1-4M. The Mustangs will go back on the road next week for a date at top-seeded Lake Mary. The Rams beat Mandarin 34-16 in a turnover-plagued Week 6 game. The Gateway’s other three playoff teams — First Coast, Fletcher, Jackson and White — all lost big in their playoff openers.

Regional quarterfinals results

Region 1-4M

(1) Lake Mary 42, (8) Orlando Boone 38

(2) Seminole 42, (7) Hagerty 3

(3) Apopka 22, (6) Evans 13

(5) Mandarin 29, (4) Winter Park 16

Region 1-3M

(1) Orlando Edgewater 37, (8) First Coast 6

(4) Jones 33, (5) Oviedo 7

(2) Armwood 20, (7) Wharton 14

(3) Tampa Bay Tech 51, (6) Fletcher 34

Region 1-2M

Region 1-4S

Region 1-3S

(1) St. Augustine 52, (8) Middleburg 14

(5) Escambia 13, (4) Pine Forest 7

(2) Lincoln 49, (7) Matanzas 0

(3) Choctaw 37, (6) Columbia 14

Region 1-2S

(8) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Walton (10-0)

(4) Pensacola Catholic 41, (5) Suwannee 6

(2) Wakulla 46, (7) Gadsden County 14

(2) Florida High 41, (6) Marianna 17

Region 2-2S

Region 3-1R

(1) Madison County (8-1), (2) Fort White (9-1), bye

(4) Mayo Lafayette 40, (5) Branford 2

(3) Union County 58, (6) Hilliard 8

Regional semifinals

Friday, Nov. 17

Region 1-4M

(5) Mandarin (8-3) at (1) Lake Mary (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Apopka (8-3) at (2) Seminole (9-2), 7 p.m.

Region 1-2M

(4) Bolles (6-5) at (1) Raines (10-1), 6:30 p.m.

(3) Orlando Bishop Moore (8-3) at (2) Riverside (9-2), 6:30 p.m.

Region 1-1M

(4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-4S

(4) Ponte Vedra (8-3) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Bartram Trail (7-4) at (2) Niceville (9-2), 8:30 p.m.

Region 1-3S

(5) Escambia (8-3) at (1) St. Augustine (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Choctaw (9-2) at (2) Tallahassee Lincoln (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 2-2S

(4) Gainesville Eastside (8-3) at (1) Bradford (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Baker County (7-3) at (2) Yulee (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-1R