49ers have their way, hand Jaguars one of worst home losses in years

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at EverBank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the locker room after the game Sunday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and wide receiver Christian Kirk sat talking to each other. There is a lot for them to discuss after the Jaguars 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in EverBank Stadium.

Unlike how the Jaguars ended the first half of the season before their bye week, the Jaguars regressed to start the second half of the season.

“I think you have got to feel the pain and embarrassment of today, and that’s what it is,” Lawrence said. “It’s terrible. It’s one of the worst games I’ve probably played in my career. So, I feel that and I take responsibility for that.”

There are not many highlights from the Jaguars loss to the 49ers. Take a look at the offensive yards. San Francisco totaled 437 net yards (144 rushing yards, 302 passing yards), while Jacksonville totaled just a few more than half of that with 221 scrimmage yards (59 rushing yards, 190 passing yards).

Moving the ball was not the only thing on offense the 49ers accomplished. Their 20 first downs outperformed the Jaguars’ 12 first downs. To add to the that pain, Lawrence’s rating was 48.8. The Jaguars found the red zone twice, but both times they did not find the end zone. On the second attempt, Kirk fumbled and the 49ers recovered the ball.

“It’s just those things that have gone up as the reason we’re coming up short,” Kirk said. “So those can’t happen. We can’t expect to be a good football team when we’re turning over the ball, especially in the red zone.”

Coming into the game, the Jaguars and 49ers were tied for second in the league with 11 interceptions. Not only did San Francisco win the game, but it also won the turnover margin. The 49ers intercepted the Jaguars twice for a gain of 34 yards including forcing two fumbles. In the second half, three drives in a row ended in a turnover for the Jags. In the Jaguars three losses at home, the team has lost the turnover margin by minus-8.

“We didn’t execute,” Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun said. “They came out, they were able to establish the run, do the boots on the misdirection and stuff, reverses to 19 [49ers WR Deebo Samuel] and all that. Kind of knew that’s what they were going to do, but I think the first couple of drives we really had to establish ourselves. We played a lot slower, mentally a lot slower. When you second guess against that team, it’s going to be a long day.”

The 49ers defense had their way with Lawrence, sacking him five times. The Jaguars defense was able to get their hands on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy twice.

“I guess the beauty of everything is we still sit in the driver’s seat,” Pederson said. “We’re 6-3 and still a lot of football ahead and great opportunity. This was definitely a humbling experience today.”

The Jaguars lone three points came from a first-half field goal. This is the second time this year in four home games that the Jaguars are held without a touchdown.

Jacksonville hosts the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.