BK girls, Bolles, Nease boys cross country teams shine at state meet

The Bishop Kenny girls and Nease and Bolles boys won state cross country championships, while Creekside’s Alyson Johnson won individual gold at the state meet.

For the Crusaders, it was the ninth team state title in program history and first since 2009. They ended Bolles’ three-year run of championships.

Bolles’ Sofie Stam was the top local finisher, taking seventh in 18:39.1. But Kenny’s depth was too much, with Tessa Massa (11th in 18:42.5), Emily Wheldon (13th in 18:53) and Alexis Wilson (16th in 19:18.3) all placing inside the top 16.

The Bolles boys got an individual runner-up showing from Christopher Joost (15:21.9) to win their third consecutive team title and eighth in program history.

The Nease boys won their first team title in Class 4A, with Matt Ryan (15:30) taking third individually.

In Class 3A, the Ponte Vedra girls finished as state runner-up with Lindy White taking fourth overall (18:28.9). Fleming Island’s Graham Myers (15:23.2) was the low area boy, finishing third.

Individually, Creekside’s Johnson ran an 18:23.9 to win the Class 4A race. Teammate Sarah Rose was second in 18:35.1.

Class 4A

Girls

Teams: 7. Creekside, 271; 16. Mandarin, 404

Individuals

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

1. Alyson Johnson (Creekside), 18:21.9.

2. Sarah Rose (Creekside), 18:35.1.

8. Madison Patchan (Tocoi Creek), 18:53.4.

12. Alaysa Chipunov (Mandarin), 19:08.9.

50. Abigail Clark (Creekside), 20:09.3.

75. Ashlin Price (Mandarin), 20:36.5.

Boys

Teams: 1. Nease, 85; 4. Creekside, 164; 15. Flagler Palm Coast, 406.

Individuals

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

3. Matt Ryan (Nease), 15:30.

5. Tanner Simonds (Creekside), 15:35.9.

9. Sai Jayaraman (Nease), 15:40.

11. Braedyn Wormeck (Flagler Palm Coast), 15:48.4.

12. Jack Zurn (Creekside), 15:50.3.

14. Finn Thomas (Nease), 15:56.9.

18. Wyatt Pittman (Nease), 16:03.1.

25. Jonathan Elliott (Creekside), 16:07.6.

48. Nate Corkran (Nease), 16:27.3.

50. Ben Brown (Atlantic Coast), 16:31.6.

52. Joseph Lupinski (Bartram Trail), 16:32.9.

70. Asa Swope (Creekside), 16:42.6.

73. Jackson Lafser (Creekside), 16:43.7.

Class 3A

Girls

Team scores: 2. Ponte Vedra, 66; 12. St. Augustine, 391; 13. Fleming Island, 409; 17. Matanzas, 492; 24. Stanton, 655.

Individuals

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

4. Lindy White (Ponte Vedra), 18:28.9.

9. Daisy Ross (Ponte Vedra), 18:50.5.

15. Hilaree Vega (Ponte Vedra), 19:14.3.

19. Amelia Tackling (Ponte Vedra), 19:27.

21. Brooke Reynolds (Fleming Island), 19:30.8.

24. Lauren Voutour (St. Augustine), 19:39.9.

29. Ella McGowan (Ponte Vedra), 19:45.8.

32. Sofia Bushkell (Ponte Vedra), 19:49.

39. Savannah LaVasser (Ponte Vedra), 19:56.6.

47. Rylan Holmquist (St. Augustine), 20:12.9.

49. Sierra Howard (Matanzas), 20:13.7.

67. Reese Scott (Fleming Island), 20:43.1.

Boys

Team scores: 4. Fleming Island, 159; 5. Ponte Vedra, 220; 20. Menendez, 523; 24. St. Augustine, 553.

Individuals

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

3. Graham Myers (Fleming Island), 15:23.2.

18. Tanner Andrade Brinske (Ponte Vedra), 16:10.9.

22. Jacob Campbell (Fleming Island), 16:22.6.

28. John Keester IV (Fleming Island), 16:31.3.

29. John Syla (Stanton), 16:34.6.

33. Luke Ross (Ponte Vedra), 16:37.3.

44. Davis Brown (Ponte Vedra), 16:50.3.

47. Cole Swesey (St. Augustine), 16:54.6.

48. Roman Mollicone (Fleming Island), 16:55.1.

57. Spencer Lawrence (Menendez), 17:01.4.

64. Richard Circelli (Ponte Vedra), 17:06.3.

74. Andrew Boyer (Fleming Island), 17:12.5.

Class 2A

Girls

Teams: 1. Bishop Kenny, 69; 2. Bolles, 103; 3. Episcopal, 165; 9. Fernandina Beach, 327; 22. Wolfson, 542.

Individual

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

7. Sofie Stam (Bolles), 18:39.1.

9. Estella Bruneau (Bolles), 18:40.3.

11. Tessa Massa (Bishop Kenny), 18:42.5.

13. Emily Wheldon (Bishop Kenny), 18:53.

16. Alexis Wilson (Bishop Kenny), 19:18.3.

20. Brooke McCoy (Episcopal), 19:29.9.

21. Davis Johnson (Bishop Kenny), 19:30.8.

27. Taylor Lawhon (Bishop Kenny), 19:41.2.

32. Stella Krueger (Episcopal), 19:46.4.

34. Emily Loftin (Bolles), 19:57.5.

35. Alexis Holmes (Bishop Kenny), 19:59.

36. Kavya Patel (Bolles), 20:01.1.

37. Charlotte Joseph (Bolles), 20:02.9.

42. Mia Lee Chong (Bolles), 20:09.7.

43. Lucrezia Gowdy (Episcopal), 20:14.2.

48. Mikaela Nichols (Fernandina Beach), 20:10.6.

50. Kate Brice (Episcopal), 20:23.5.

51. Lily McCoy (Episcopal), 20:23.8.

52. Ryleigh Hermanson (Suwannee), 20:23.4.

54. Abby Ossi (Episcopal), 20:27.2.

66. Callie Nesbitt (Fernandina Beach), 20:47.

67. Addison Sharp (Wolfson), 20;47.7.

71. Audrey Brice (Episcopal), 20:54.8.

Boys

Teams: 1. Bolles, 56; 2. Bishop Kenny, 120; 8. Episcopal, 317; 18. Wolfson, 458; 22. Suwannee, 572.

Individual

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

2. Christoper Joost (Bolles), 15:21.9.

4. Alejandro Vinas (Bishop Kenny), 15:49.1.

6. Andrew Marello (Wolfson), 16:05.9.

7. Juan Pablo Castillo-Zima (Bishop Kenny), 16:08.8.

10. Parker Adams (Bolles), 16:21.5.

14. William Morales (Bolles), 16:24.6.

15. Miles Rivera (Bolles), 16:29.

16. Jack Liuzzo (Bishop Kenny), 16:30.3.

18. Jake Officer (Episcopal), 16:35.

19. Cole Breuer (Bolles), 16:35.5.

32. Troy Winkler (Baker County), 16:56.5.

35. Julian Barre (Bolles), 17:00.

40. William Johnson (Bishop Kenny), 17:04.1.

44. Morgan Mobley (Suwannee), 17:08.7.

51. Alexander Ruge (Bolles), 17:17.

59. Jack Jacquot (Episcopal), 17:22.1.

60. Rick Schultz (Episcopal), 17:22.3.

66. Emory Dilts (Bishop Kenny), 17:28.5.

68. John Slade (Bishop Kenny), 17:29.8.

75. Cole Fleming (Wolfson), 17:36.1.

Class 1A

Girls

Teams: 6. Providence, 225; 21. St. John Country Day, 534; 28. Christ’s Church, 683; 29. Harvest Community, 704.

Individual

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

25. Emma Akhundjanov (Providence), 19:57.6.

42. Paige Brammer (St. Joseph), 20:27.7.

47. Kasey Davey (Providence), 20:34.

53. Danielle Raulerson (Christ’s Church), 20:47.

54. Kate Cunningham (Providence), 20:47.

62. Rebecca Stratton (St. Johns Country Day), 21:07.9.

63. Sara Palmer (Providence), 21:08.8.

69. Kira Casane (St. Joseph), 21:16.8.

74. Leeza Loftin (Providence), 21:24.7.

Boys

Teams: 4. Providence, 162; 23. St. Joseph, 577; 31. St. Johns Country Day, 857.

Individual

Locals who placed in top 75 are shown

24. Tyson Manley (Christ’s Church), 16:35.

25. Walker White (Providence), 16:41.9.

26. Sam Loftin (Providence), 16:42.6.

33. Ellis Halton (Providence), 16:54.

40. Harrison Kozlowski (Providence), 17;05.7.

46. Ashton Akam (St. Joseph), 17:12.3.

52. Sean Cunningham (Providence), 17:19.6.

66. Donovan Drake (Providence), 17:29.9.