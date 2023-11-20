Lawrence, Ridley click as Jaguars finally put things together on offense

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One thing the Jaguars have struggled with all season is winning in EverBank Stadium. After their 34-14 win against the Titans on Sunday, not only did the Jaguars get their second home win, but they also had their first complete game on offense.

“We know we are an explosive offense, explosive players,” Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley said. “We know that we have a lot of players that can make plays. Like I said, we just got to be in those moments and own the moments and win.”

It was an excellent showing by the Jaguars in EverBank. The Jaguars scored early and often with their first touchdown on their second drive of the game, a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Ridley.

“Today I made the plays and that’s what I know I can do,” Ridley said. “I can do that all day and all game. I got to just own the moment, be where my feet are, make plays for my teammates and for this organization.”

Ridley recorded seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. This is his third game of the season over 100 receiving yards. Lawrence found equal success. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with a 119.5 passer rating. Lawrence also had 17 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. He is the first quarterback in franchise history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game. Lawrence is also the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

“I mean, that’s the name of the game: being explosive and efficient,” Lawrence said. “You have to have both.”

All season the Jaguars have not had a game where the offense has completely clicked and dominated. That changed

against Tennessee when the Jaguars had 12 plays that gained 10 or more yards, including two that went for 34 yards apiece.

“We felt like we come out we should dominate this game,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said. “It was a full team effort. We did that, so that feels good.”

The Jaguars had momentum from the start and controlled the game, holding on to the the ball for 36 minutes, 26 second and totaling 389 yards of offense. The Jaguars also found a way to keep control of the ball, racking up 24 first downs compared to the Titans’ 12. The Jaguars scored either a touchdown or a field goal on six of their eight possessions.

“This week when it does come together and you play clean and you execute and you make the plays,” Lawrence said. “You see guys playing hard, playing great, making these awesome catches, blocks, runs. It’s just fun to watch and fun to be a part of. For myself, obviously, you like having success and you like playing well.”

The Jaguars are 7-3 this season and on the road at AFC South rival the Houston Texans in Week 12.