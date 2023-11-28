News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: Bolles opens 2023 season in the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls high school basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday — except during Christmas week — through the regular season. Records are through Nov. 27.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Bolles (3-0, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Dougherty (Ga.), Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.).

Glance: Great start for the Bulldogs, who open at the top spot in the Super 6 with a quality start. The 54-50 win over Holy Innocents Episcopal is what pushes Bolles over No. 2 Bishop Kenny for me this week. Holy Innocents was 25-5 a year ago. The Bulldogs have unbeaten Providence up next on Thursday. Abby Knauff (19.1 ppg as a freshman) returns, as do Ella Stakem, Evie Freeman, Hilary Englert and Presley Norman, who followed Knauff in scoring last season.

2. Bishop Kenny (1-1, Class 4A)

Notable win: Westminster Academy.

Glance: Kenny was a wire-to-wire No. 1 team last season when it went 30-2 and reached its third state championship game since 2019. Head coach Will Mayer has led Kenny to back-to-back final four games. The Crusaders have a talented core, with F Clare Coyle (Furman) and Gs Riley Talbert (UAB) and Sydney Roundtree (Air Force) all returning. The Crusaders lost to powerful Daytona Beach program DME Academy to open the season in a poor offensive showing. But they haven’t lost to a local program since Jan. 8, 2021 (Bartram Trail), winners of 40 consecutive area games.

3. Ribault (2-0, Class 4A)

Notable win: Lee (Ala.).

Glance: The Trojans are off and running with a 25-point romp over Deltona and a five-point win over Lee Generals of Huntsville, Alabama. G Destiny Donaldson led Ribault in scoring last year and she’s back. So, too, are impact players Terryanna Medlock, Kayla Massey and Nyeemah Dixon. The Trojans went 15-8 and lost to Bishop Kenny in the regional semifinals. Do they have enough to get over that speed bump this season?

4. Providence (3-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Madison County, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Stallions went to the state semifinals last season before running aground against powerhouse Miami Country Day. They’ve got plenty of offense returning in Janie Boyd, Kennedy Loux and Janai Jordan. Jordan (10.3 ppg) and Loux (4 ppg) are the top returnees for Providence.

5. Mandarin (2-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Mustangs went 14-10 last season and reached the playoffs for coach Anthony Flynn. The big player on that team, G Nykeria Thomas, is back after averaging 14.3 ppg for the Mustangs. They’ve got their first true test of the season against unbeaten Atlantic Coast on Thursday.

6. Paxon (2-1, Class 4A)

Notable win: Fleming Island.

Glance: The Golden Eagles return the nucleus of Kennedy Waymer, Nina Kamma-Hill and Ansley Hicks, all players who averaged double figures in scoring for a 15-win playoff team last season. Their loss is to unbeaten Haines City, and they’ve got a big one on tap Tuesday night at Nease. Top-ranked Bolles visits next week, too.

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 7A); Nease (1-1, Class 6A); NFEI (1-2, Class 2A); Ponte Vedra (1-2, Class 6A); Ridgeview (1-1, Class 5A); St. Augustine (2-0, Class 5A); St. Joseph (1-0, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (1-2, Class 3A); Tocoi Creek (2-0, Class 7A).