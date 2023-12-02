GHSA state semifinals: Pierce County rolls on, Camden County falls in final four

The Georgia High School Association canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierce County is the lone peach state survivor in the Georgia High School Association playoffs.

Quarterback Caden McGatha and the Bears continued their tear through the postseason, crushing Fitzgerald 35-7 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday night. One week after rushing for five touchdowns McGatha had four more on the ground in the dominant win. The Bears (13-1) face Rockmart for the title on Dec. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a shot to give coach Ryan Herring his second crown with the Bears. Pierce County won its only title in a 13-6 overtime slugfest with Oconee County in 2020.

In Class 7A, Camden County’s best season in coach Jeff Herron’s second act in Kingsland came to an end against a powerful Walton. The Raiders got six touchdown passes from Jeremy Hecklinski to beat Camden 41-25.

The Wildcats were victim to three Hecklinski touchdown passes in the first half to fall into a 21-0 hole. But Camden stormed back to cut the deficit to 21-17 but Hecklinski put separation back between them quickly. Camden’s season finishes at 10-4.