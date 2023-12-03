Gator Bowl matchup set: Clemson, Kentucky will play in Jacksonville on Dec. 29

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clemson and Kentucky will meet in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 at EverBank Stadium.

The Tigers (8-4) were the choice of the ACC, which released its representative for the game significantly longer after the SEC announced that the Wildcats (7-5) would play in Jacksonville. The game is at noon and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 8-5. Clemson last played in the Gator Bowl in 2008, a 26-21 loss to Nebraska. The Tigers have played in the Gator Bowl nine times.

Most bowl projections had pegged North Carolina and Tennessee meeting in the Gator Bowl, but the Volunteers went to the higher-priority Citrus Bowl in Orlando.