Florida State AD rips playoff decision to exclude ‘Noles from semis: ‘committee failed college football’

Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Florida State Seminoles, reacts after the overtime touchdown against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Michael Alford, Florida State’s vice president and athletics director, spared no words by ripping the College Football Playoff committee’s decision to leave the Seminoles out of the national semifinals.

Alford released a statement just moments after the unbeaten Seminoles were ranked at No. 5 in the playoff committee’s final list. Florida State went 13-0 and won the ACC championship on Saturday night over Louisville.

“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole.”

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgiveable.”

Florida State is the first team in the four-team playoff era to finish as an unbeaten Power Five champ and not make the postseason field. The committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama, the Big 10, Pac 12, Big 12 and SEC champs, respectively, for the four-team playoff. The Longhorns and Crimson Tide both have one loss apiece.

Florida State lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury and had labored to win games against Florida and Louisville in the games since. The committee’s statements earlier in the week said it would choose the best four teams and not the most deserving four teams.

Travis said in a post on X, that he wished he had suffered his leg injury earlier in the year so that the Seminoles wouldn’t have been judged unfairly.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement that the Seminoles deserved better from the committee.

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said in a release. “Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

Alford’s statement continues below.

“The fact that this team has continued to close out victories in dominant fashion facing our current quarterback situation should have ENHANCED our case to get a playoff berth EARNED on the field. Instead, the committee decided to elevate themselves and ‘make history’ today by departing from what makes this sport great by excluding an undefeated Power 5 conference champion for the first time since the advent of the BCS/CFP era that began 25 years ago. This ridiculous decision is a departure from the competitive expectations that have stood the test of time in college football.”

“Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric - winning on the field - to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.”

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.”

“Our players, coaches, and fans - as well as all those who love this sport - deserve better. The committee failed college football today.”