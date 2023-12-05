Class 3S championship glance: St. Augustine eyes state title, perfect season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Augustine has been the top-ranked team in the News4JAX Super 6 most of the season. On Thursday, the Yellow Jackets head to Tallahassee to play in the Class 3S state championship game against Daytona Beach Mainland. Here’s a glance at that game.

Class 3S state championship

St. Augustine (13-0) vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (13-1)

When: Thursday, 3 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Watch it: Games will be streamed on Ballysports.com. Free trials are available and so are monthly packages.

Road here: St. Augustine d. Middleburg, 52-14; d. Pensacola Escambia, 31-14; d. Choctawhatchee, 35-26; d. Fort Myers Dunbar, 35-14; Mainland d. Satellite, 62-0; d. Rockledge, 22-14; d. Sebring, 35-14; d. Vanguard, 34-12.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets are in their first championship game since 2007, a 17-10 loss to Naples. It is just their fourth appearance in the finals in program history, all since 2001. They have been wrecking teams this season, a blend of superb offense and a better-than-you-think defense. St. Augustine has gotten two of its most challenging physical games of the season in back-to-back weeks and delivered. RB Devonte Lyons (1,476 rushing yards, 27 TDs) has been phenomenal in the playoffs. He’s scored 12 TDs in four playoff games and riding a streak of six games of 107 yards or more rushing. QB Locklan Hewlett has been a far more consistent player in his junior season, poised in the pocket and even better rolling out of it and taking shots downfield to his battery of pass catchers that runs four strong. WRs Carl Jenkins Jr. (1,094 receiving yards, 14 TDs), Trenton Jones (956 receiving yards, 6 TDs), Myles Simmons (861 receiving yards, 12 TDs) and Somourian Wingo (533 receiving yards, 5 TDs) have proven difficult for teams to cover consistently. Those players have a staggering 37 TD grabs among them. Defense has been solid, too. When it mattered against Dunbar last week, the defense forced the Tigers to go 0 for 5 on fourth down, three of those from inside the red zone. While S Ja’Ki Singleton (99 tackles) and LBs Drake Lusk (98 tackles, 15 TFL) and Julian Quintero (94 tackles) are the players usually involved in every play, there are too many impactful defenders to name. CBs Braylon James and Jimmie Wheeler have turned in excellent postseasons. CB Marquice King has three interceptions, tied with Lusk and one behind James for the team lead. But he turns up in places on the field that seem to disrupt things on a routine basis. DL Mike Wright is the headliner of a defensive line that is high motor. He’s got 48 tackles and 15 TFL. … St. Augustine won its lone state championship in 2005, a 31-15 romp over Sarasota Booker on Dec. 9 to cap a 15-0 season. Current coach Brian Braddock was an assistant on that team under coach Joey Wiles. Current offensive coordinator Brandon James was the star running back on that 2005 team. Among oter former St. Augustine players who have returned to their alma mater to coach are Braddock, Aiden Blanco, Brandon Johnson, Austin Lee, Joey Lippo, Markis Merrill, Rylan Shugart, Ty’re Simmons and William Stroman. … Mainland has been rock solid all season, including a 2-0 mark against area teams. The Buccaneers beat Bartram Trail (28-24) and Raines (26-0) in back-to-back weeks. Defense is Mainland’s hallmark, with DL LJ McCray, a five-star University of Florida commit, has 77 tackles, 37 for loss and 13 sacks. DE Ramon McCollough Jr. has 55 tackles, 30 for loss and 13 sacks.