News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: Providence jumps to top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls high school basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday — except during Christmas week — through the regular season. Records are through Dec. 4.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (4) Providence (5-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Madison County, Ridgeview, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Stallions have been red hot to start the season. Since our last Super 6, Providence beat former No. 1 Bolles (53-50) and then handed previously unbeaten Trinity Catholic (63-61, OT). It’s very realistic to say Providence has five quality wins this year. The Stallions have a solid Beachside then Hilliard and Orange Park up next this week. Excellent start for coach Gigi Bistrow’s Stallions.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (3-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Ridgeview, Westminster Academy.

Glance: The Crusaders went 2-0 since our last Super 6. I thought about moving them into the No. 1 spot, but I’ve still got some concerns about their offense. Kenny had wins over Gainesville (59-38) and Ridgeview (54-52) since our last update. The Crusaders needed a 24-point burst in the final quarter to edge Ridgeview. G Riley Talbert (10 ppg) and F Clare Coyle (9.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg) have led Kenny. There have definitely been some offensive lulls this season for the Crusaders.

3. (1) Bolles (4-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Dougherty (Ga.), Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.).

Glance: The Bulldogs went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a rout of Raines (76-35) and a 53-50 loss to unbeaten Providence. Abby Knauff scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. Since our last Super 6, Knauff, a junior, was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point. The second-team All-News4JAX selection is one of the area’s best.

4. (6) Paxon (4-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Nease.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have a tough stretch upcoming, with Bolles, Mandarin, Bishop Kenny and Ribault in queue. Since our last Super 6 Paxon has wins over a solid Nease and a winless Oakleaf. Kennedy Waymer (13.6 ppg), Ansley Hicks (13.2 ppg) and Nina Kamma-Hill (12.5 ppg) lead Paxon. Their loss is to unbeaten Haines City.

5. (NR) San Jose Prep (3-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Florida High, Ribault.

Glance: The Storm break into the Super 6, where they were frequent visitors last year. They’ve won three straight, including a 61-33 blowout of previous No. 3 Ribault.

6. (5) Mandarin (4-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: Atlantic Coast.

Glance: The Mustangs beat Atlantic Coast 52-40 since our last Super 6 and are being paced by Kourtney Johnson (14.7 ppg) and Nykeria Thomas (10.3 ppg). Mandarin’s true tests begin Dec. 11 at Ribault, Dec. 12 against Ridgeview and Dec. 14 against Paxon.

Dropped out

Ribault (2-1, Class 4A).

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (2-2, Class 7A); Beachside (4-1, Class 6A); Nease (2-2, Class 6A); NFEI (2-2, Class 2A); Orange Park (4-0, Class 6A); Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 6A); Ribault (2-1, Class 4A); Ridgeview (1-3, Class 5A); St. Augustine (3-0, Class 5A); St. Joseph (2-1, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (4-1, Class 7A).