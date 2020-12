Kennedy Hill is a senior on the track and field and volleyball teams at William M. Raines High School.

Currently ranked No. 1 in her graduating class, Kennedy is dual enrolled at FSCJ. She is senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society and a mentor with I’m A Star Foundation. Kennedy is a member of Youth Leadership Jacksonville and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

She volunteers at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church. Kenney currently has a 4.4 GPA.