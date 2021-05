Alyssa Williams is on the cross country and track teams at Oakleaf High School.

This season, Alyssa broke the school record for the girl’s 400-meter race with a time of 59.61 seconds. This was a personal goal for Alyssa.

She has AP and honor courses and is a dual enrollment student at St. Johns River State College. Alyssa’s community service includes volunteering at food drives and at St. Francis homeless shelter in St. Augustine.

She has a 3.4 GPA.