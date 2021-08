Tristen Riley played wide receiver for Mandarin’s High School’s football team and was captain during his senior year. He also played left field for the Mustangs baseball team.

Tristen is signed to play Division 1 football for Bryant University.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Kappa League Leadership Development program. Tristen was in the AICE program at Mandarin with a 3.8 weighted GPA.

He has volunteered at Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville.