Amber Fuentes honored as All-Star Athlete

Amber is a five-sport student-athlete at Pedro Menendez High School -- cross country, cheerleading, weightlifting, lacrosse and track.

She was awarded All American Cheerleader in 2020, 2019 offensive player of the year for lacrosse, 2020 Coaches Award for lacrosse, 2021 Coaches Award for cheerleading, and 1st runner up for Miss Menendez 2020. Amber will play Lacrosse for Oglethorpe University.

She volunteers at Victory Day for ESE students, St. Johns PAL and helps with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

She currently has a GPA of 3.72.