King Benford is the quarterback at Pedro Menendez High School and was selected to the All-State football team last year. He has committed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, where he will also play football.

King is involved in Athletic Leadership Council, president of Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew and the Falcon Feather school newspaper.

King won Mr. Menendez in his school’s ‘21-’22 pageant and currently has a 4.5 GPA