Tamira Briley honored as All-Star Athlete

Tamira Briley of Oakleaf High School is this week's All-Star Athlete. She maintains a 4.3 GPA while representing her school in both weightlifting and track & field.

Tamira Briley of Oakleaf High School is this week's All-Star Athlete. She maintains a 4.3 GPA while representing her school in both weightlifting and track & field.

Tamira Briley, a senior on the weightlifting and track teams at Oakleaf High School, was the 2020/2021 Clay County’s Female Athlete of the Year.

In weightlifting, Tamira was 2021 State, Regional, District and County Champion in 110-pound class and she also set a bench press record in Florida. Last year, she also was a state qualifier in track competing in triple jump and long jump.

Tamira is in the AICE Program, president of the Athletic Leadership Council, a member of the National Honor Society and she volunteered at a summer camp at Edward Waters University.

Tamira currently has a 4.3 GPA.