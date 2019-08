Pyper Vaughn is on the soccer, lacrosse and cross country teams at Sandalwood High School. Pyper is a member of the National Honor Society, the Superintendent's Leadership Academy, Youth Leadership Jacksonville and the ROTC. She was selected as the Exchange Club of Jacksonville's Student of the Year and is an active member of her church's youth group. Pyper currently has a 4.5 GPA.

