Armada will play in NPSL for second consecutive season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC will compete in the National Premier Soccer League for a second season in 2019.

Club president and general manager Nathan Walter issued a statement Wednesday affirming the decision.

"The Jacksonville Armada FC has committed to return to the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) for the 2019 season," Walter said. "The club is determined build upon last year’s success, which included the Armada FC’s first-ever playoff victory and the club’s deepest run in the U.S. Open Cup yet."

The Armada played in the North American Soccer League, then the second division of American soccer, from 2015 to 2017, but the league ceased operations after the 2017 season. That forced the club to seek a new league. Walter said in the statement the Armada will continue to explore league opportunities for future years.

"Our future beyond 2019 remains bright as additional league options are becoming available by 2020 across the evolving soccer landscape, both under the professional league standards (PLS) and outside of it. We are currently in the process of weighing the pros and cons of each opportunity," Walter said. "Our goal is to make an exciting move for the 2020 season. Ultimately, we remain committed to securing the future of the Armada in Jacksonville for both our fans and our community."

The club will also play under a new head coach in 2019. Mark Lowry left the club to become the first head coach of the expansion club in El Paso in the United Soccer League. The USL is now the second division league in American Soccer.

