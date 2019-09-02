As regular season begins, a look at area players on NFL rosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at area high school products who are on NFL rosters (either active, reserve or practice squad) entering the 2019 season.
Pos., Player, Local tie, NFL team, Notable
RB, Mike Boone, Baker County, Minnesota, Had 47 yards rushing on 11 carries last year. Entering his second season
DE, Caleb Brantley, Crescent City, Washington, Projected backup at end
CB, Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Detroit, Had career-best 54 tackles with Seattle last season. Projected starter
LB, Jarrad Davis, Camden County, Detroit, Former first-round pick from Florida is projected starter at middle linebacker
LB, Willie Harvey, Menendez, Cleveland, Practice squad
DE, Marquis Haynes, University Christian, Carolina, Backup at outside linebacker spot
RB, Derrick Henry, Yulee, Tennessee, Entering fourth season. Rushed for 1,059 yards last season
OT, Rashod Hill, White, Minnesota, Played in 16 games last season and started 8 of those
DT, Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Dallas, Second-round draft pick last April
TE, Hayden Hurst, Bolles, Baltimore, Projected third-stringer after 13-catch, 163-yard rookie season.
DT, Timmy Jernigan, Columbia, Philadelphia, Projected backup. Had 2 tackles last season as he dealt with back injury
DE, Darryl Johnson, Camden County, Buffalo, Rookie is projected third-stringer
FB, Jakob Johnson, Ribault, New England, Practice squad
CB, Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Arizona, Projected third-string at left corner after spending most of rookie season on practice squad
CB, D.J. Killings, First Coast, Oakland, Injured reserve
SS, Trey Marshall, Columbia, Denver, Third-stringer is entering his second season
QB, Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Oakland, Injured reserve
OT, David Sharpe, Fletcher, Oakland, Backup right tackle
CB, Darius Slay, Brunswick, Detroit, Seventh-year player from Mississippi State is projected starter
LB, Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Carolina, Backup at right inside linebacker spot
DB, Kevin Toliver II, Trinity Christian, Chicago, Backup at corner he had 14 tackles as a rookie last year
OT, Laremy Tunsil, Columbia, Houston, Just dealt from Dolphins in major trade last week
DE, DeMarcus Walker, Sandalwood, Denver, Former second-round pick is backup at defensive end spot
FS, Tracy Walker, Brunswick, Detroit, Entering his second season. Is a projected starter
CB, Chris Westry, Oakleaf, Dallas, Injured reserve
CB, Darious Williams, Creekside, LA Rams, Listed as third string at left corner
QB, John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Los Angeles, Practice squad
WR, Javon Wims, White, Chicago, Backup is entering his second season. Had 32 yards last year
Notable: Players such as Jeremy Boykins (Seahawks), Isaiah Ford (Dolphins), Jeff Holland (Bills), Chris Milton (Colts) and William Sweet (Cardinals) were among players recently on NFL rosters, but were cut.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.