As regular season begins, a look at area players on NFL rosters

Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jaguars linebacker Nick DeLuca (57) during a Dec. 6 game. Henry is a Yulee High product. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at area high school products who are on NFL rosters (either active, reserve or practice squad) entering the 2019 season.

Pos., Player, Local tie, NFL team, Notable

RB, Mike Boone, Baker County, Minnesota, Had 47 yards rushing on 11 carries last year. Entering his second season

DE, Caleb Brantley, Crescent City, Washington, Projected backup at end

CB, Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Detroit, Had career-best 54 tackles with Seattle last season. Projected starter

LB, Jarrad Davis, Camden County, Detroit, Former first-round pick from Florida is projected starter at middle linebacker

LB, Willie Harvey, Menendez, Cleveland, Practice squad

DE, Marquis Haynes, University Christian, Carolina, Backup at outside linebacker spot

RB, Derrick Henry, Yulee, Tennessee, Entering fourth season. Rushed for 1,059 yards last season

OT, Rashod Hill, White, Minnesota, Played in 16 games last season and started 8 of those

DT, Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Dallas, Second-round draft pick last April

TE, Hayden Hurst, Bolles, Baltimore, Projected third-stringer after 13-catch, 163-yard rookie season.

DT, Timmy Jernigan, Columbia, Philadelphia, Projected backup. Had 2 tackles last season as he dealt with back injury

DE, Darryl Johnson, Camden County, Buffalo, Rookie is projected third-stringer

FB, Jakob Johnson, Ribault, New England, Practice squad

CB, Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Arizona, Projected third-string at left corner after spending most of rookie season on practice squad

CB, D.J. Killings, First Coast, Oakland, Injured reserve

SS, Trey Marshall, Columbia, Denver, Third-stringer is entering his second season

QB, Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Oakland, Injured reserve

OT, David Sharpe, Fletcher, Oakland, Backup right tackle

CB, Darius Slay, Brunswick, Detroit, Seventh-year player from Mississippi State is projected starter

LB, Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Carolina, Backup at right inside linebacker spot

DB, Kevin Toliver II, Trinity Christian, Chicago, Backup at corner he had 14 tackles as a rookie last year

OT, Laremy Tunsil, Columbia, Houston, Just dealt from Dolphins in major trade last week

DE, DeMarcus Walker, Sandalwood, Denver, Former second-round pick is backup at defensive end spot

FS, Tracy Walker, Brunswick, Detroit, Entering his second season. Is a projected starter

CB, Chris Westry, Oakleaf, Dallas, Injured reserve

CB, Darious Williams, Creekside, LA Rams, Listed as third string at left corner

QB, John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Los Angeles, Practice squad

WR, Javon Wims, White, Chicago, Backup is entering his second season. Had 32 yards last year

Notable: Players such as Jeremy Boykins (Seahawks), Isaiah Ford (Dolphins), Jeff Holland (Bills), Chris Milton (Colts) and William Sweet (Cardinals) were among players recently on NFL rosters, but were cut.



